Jury selection and the trial of Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman and his wife Sherry Coleman are set to begin next week.
Visiting superior court judge David Cavender issued an order earlier this month scheduling jury selection for Monday morning with a trial beginning shortly after.
The trial stems from accusations made by local residents and business owners that the Colemans took money for insurance policies and either never provided the policies or allowed them to lapse, pocketing the money.
A Glynn County grand jury delivered two indictments in 2019, one in January charging the Colemans with six counts of insurance fraud and nine of violating the Georgia Insurance Code.
Another six-count indictment came in June, charging Bob Coleman alone with two counts of insurance fraud and four of violating the state insurance code.
Cavender presided over a trial on the June indictment late last year. He threw out two of the charges due to a lack of evidence and a jury found Bob Coleman not guilty of the remaining four.
Both Bob and Sherry Coleman have maintained their innocence since the indictments were first delivered.
During the trial, Bob Coleman’s defense largely rested on mistakes made by those alleging the crimes and the claim that his wife, Sherry, was responsible for handling many of the accounts at Coleman Insurance.
Sherry Coleman did not testify during Bob Coleman’s trial.
While currently sitting in the At-Large Post 2 seat on the county commission, Bob Coleman announced this month he will not run for reelection.