The trial for a sitting Glynn County commissioner and his wife charged with insurance fraud was set for Nov. 18.
On Friday, Liberty County Superior Court Judge David Cavender ordered Bob and Sherry Coleman to appear again in Glynn County Superior Court on Nov. 4 for a motions hearing and again on Nov. 18 for a jury trial.
Both Colemans were charged by a Glynn County grand jury in January with 15 counts of felony violation of the Georgia Insurance Code — five counts of insurance fraud and nine counts of violating the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting and disposition of premium requirement.
A January press release from the State Board of Workers’ Compensation states a grand jury handed down the indictments following a year-long investigation by the board’s enforcement division.
“The Colemans have been charged with defrauding customers who paid the pair for workers’ compensation insurance as well as other lines of insurance. The indictment handed down includes 10 separate victims. The case is still under active investigation and there is the possibility of additional victims and charges,” the release stated.
Those additional charges came in June, when a Glynn County grand jury handed down six more counts against Bob Coleman, two counts of insurance fraud and four of violating the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting and disposition of premium requirement.
Both Bob and Sherry Coleman have maintained their innocence. In June, Bob Coleman released a statement appealing to the public to hold him innocent until proven guilty.
“It is my fervent hope that the time-honored principle of the presumption of innocence would be the guiding standard for the people of Glynn County,” he wrote in the statement. “... My wife Sherry and I are innocent of the charges that have been made against us. We intend to prove our innocence in the courts of Glynn County. Nothing is more important to us than our good name and reputation. In the meantime, I am going back to work on behalf of the people of Glynn County.”
Bob Coleman was elected to a third four-year term in the At-large seat Post 2 seat on the Glynn County Commission in 2016. He was first elected to the commission in 2008.