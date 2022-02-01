Tri-Area Commission provides opportunity for rural resident to meet commissioners
On Monday, the Tri-Area Commission will convene its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic reached American shores in 2020.
The Tri-Area Commission is dedicated to making heard the voices of those who live in the Brookman, Buck Swamp and Fancy Bluff areas of the county.
At 6 p.m. in the Baldwin Park community building at 1150 Myers Hill Road, residents of the Tri-Area can meet with Glynn County Commissioners who represent District 1 to express their concerns and needs.
Anyone who can’t make it to the meeting can contact Tri-Area Commission Chairman Calvin Waye at 912-264-1937, who will deliver comments, concerns and questions to county commissioners at Monday’s meeting.