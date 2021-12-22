About the time all the gift-wrapping and ribbons are picked up off the carpet, the pine needles usually start to fall in large numbers.
And just when local folks are wondering what to do with this year’s real Christmas tree, the nonprofit group Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is ready as always with an environmentally friendly answer. As in past years, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting its Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling campaign, said Lea King-Badyna, KGIB’s executive director.
From Dec. 26 through Jan. 9, KGIB will host Christmas tree recycling stations at eight locations throughout Glynn County.
Additionally, from Jan. 10-13, residents can drop off old holiday light strings for recycling at KGIB headquarters at Brunswick’s Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. Also during that time frame, KGIB is giving away northern red oak and dogwood seedlings.
During last year’s Bring One for the Chipper campaign, responsible-thinking Golden Isles residents brought in 1,975 trees, King-Badyna said.
“For many local families, this annual recycling activity is a holiday tradition that offers an easy solution for tree disposal and promotes a sustainable community,” she said. “It cuts down on illegal dumping of trees and families can have the fun of not only picking out the trees, but also of seeing that it’s properly recycled when the time comes.”
The trees brought in for recycling will go through the wood chipper, transformed into mulch to be used in public spaces throughout Glynn County, King-Badyna said.
“The trees gets chipped up and then they get repurposed as mulch at our county parks,” King-Badyna said. “It’s a really positive way to deal with Christmas trees after the holidays.”
Old Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following locations: Goodyear Park, 2209 Parkwood Drive; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd.; Orange Park, 2216 Reynolds St.; Golden Isles Wood Products, 2950 Altama Ave.; the county site at 1913 Old Demere Road on St. Simons Island; Winn-Dixie, U.S. Highway 341; county fire station 6, 3320 U.S. Highway 17; and the Tidelands Nature Center on Jekyll Island, 100 S. Riverview Drive.
KGIB’s offer of saplings each year during its tree recycling campaign is the organization’s way of reinforcing the importance of nurturing the local environment, she said.
“Stop by our offices to say hello and pick up a seedling,” King-Badyna said. “And if you have old strings of lights, bring those in and we will ship them off to be properly recycled.”
For more information, call KGIB at 912-279-1490, or email kbgib@gmail.com.