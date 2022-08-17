The Glynn County Tree Advisory Board has been inactive for more than three years because there are not enough appointed members to constitute a quorum to vote on issues.
It is uncertain if the four vacancies will be filled anytime soon, if at all. Some are even questioning the need for a tree board.
Each county commissioner has one appointment to the board.
Commissioners Walter Rafolski, Wayne Neal, Bill Brunson and David O’Quinn each have an appointment they can make to the board but have not done so.
Rafolski said the vacancies have not come up during any meetings he can remember.
Most of the issues with trees come from St. Simons Island, where protection of the canopy of live oaks over the roads is important and a challenge.
“I don’t think it’s come up. I don’t know if it’s done anything,” he said of the inactive tree board.
O’Quinn indicated the same.
“I think those positions have been open since I came on the board (nearly four years ago),” he said.
One problem is finding people to serve on the board, he said. He questioned if it’s time to disband it.
“We have advertised the position and got little interest in serving,” O’Quinn said.
The purpose of the Glynn County Tree Advisory Board is to “enhance the economic, ecological, and social benefits trees provide,” according to the county website.
Board members are given the responsibility to “investigate, council, and develop and/or update annually, and administer a written plan for the care, preservation, pruning, planting, replanting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs in parks, along street and in the public areas.”
The board presents a report annually to county commissioners.
Former tree board member Michael Torras, who currently serves on the Islands Planning Commission, believes the tree board played a “useful” role when he served on it.
He said the board was inactive when he was appointed by former County Commissioner Bob Coleman.
“The county’s got a lot of ground to cover,” he said.
People would tell him when they saw a tree on county property that appeared to threaten public safety, and he could pass on the information to county officials.
The tree board opposed the removal of some mature live oaks at the Veteran’s Park, including ones determined to be healthy by an arborist.
“They wanted to remove some monster live oaks and plant smaller ones,” Torras said. “I didn’t agree, and the arborist didn’t agree.”