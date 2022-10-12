The Brunswick Tree Board met Tuesday to continue discussion of a proposed tree ordinance update.
Building official Christopher Jones illustrated the various ways someone could meet the requirements of a tree ordinance similar to Statesboro’s using colored paper circles and a piece of paper representing a one acre lot. A parcel of that size would require 11,000 square feet of trees canopy under a framework provided by Robert Seamans, with the Georgia Forestry Commission, when he met with the board at its last meeting.
He worked on the city of Statesboro’s ordinance, and used its requirements as an example.
Statesboro uses a system called canopy recovery, under which the tree canopy must cover a certain percent of the property. In 2011, Statesboro adopted 35%, and that’s gone well, he said. For the purpose of the ordinance, a small tree is 250 square feet at full growth, medium 550 square feet and a large is 1,500, Seamans said
It could be hard for smaller lots to meet the city’s other requirements under such rules, like stormwater drainage and parking spaces, Jones said. Meaning the city should look at scaling the percentage based on size or include a method for developers to request exemptions.
“Especially gas stations and car lots are going to be the ones who object to this,” Jones said.
Other things to consider are lots along the marsh that are subject to frequent saltwater inundation and lots on which all the trees were cut down by a past owner.
None on the tree board were particularly interested in applying the rules to single-family residential developments. Jones said there’s not much land left in the city open to new single-family projects, and most of it is on U.S. 17 and Habersham Street. Instead, he suggested a minimum one tree per residential lot policy, which the board agreed would not be a substantial burden.
“I think overall, people would like to keep the trees as much as possible,” said board member Jill Wright.
A consultant might be a good investment, said board member Ashby Worley, but Jones said it may be too early in the process to seek out one.
In other business, the board:
• Was granted $1,000 from a Georgia ReLeaf Grant to purchase and give away tree saplings to Brunswick residents.
• Discussed preparations for Georgia Arbor Day, which is in February.
• Went over the procedure to apply for Tree City USA recertification.
The tree board’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8.