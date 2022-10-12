The Brunswick Tree Board met Tuesday to continue discussion of a proposed tree ordinance update.

Building official Christopher Jones illustrated the various ways someone could meet the requirements of a tree ordinance similar to Statesboro’s using colored paper circles and a piece of paper representing a one acre lot. A parcel of that size would require 11,000 square feet of trees canopy under a framework provided by Robert Seamans, with the Georgia Forestry Commission, when he met with the board at its last meeting.

