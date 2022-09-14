Brunswick’s Tree Board discussed developing a new tree ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.

The board called on the expertise of Robert Seamans, with the Georgia Forestry Commission, who had a hand in the creation and enforcement of the city of Statesboro’s tree ordinance.

