Brunswick’s Tree Board discussed developing a new tree ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.
The board called on the expertise of Robert Seamans, with the Georgia Forestry Commission, who had a hand in the creation and enforcement of the city of Statesboro’s tree ordinance.
“When you’re looking at a tree ordinance on commercial and private properties, my first suggestion to the board was to stay away from single-family residences,” he said.
Single family, he said, is defined as a single house on a single lot. Under that definition, it wouldn’t apply to things like townhouses and duplexes, which is something the city would have to consider when regulating tree cutting.
He was not a fan of a points system, which is how Glynn County calculates how many trees a developed property must have.
“You want a migraine, then go at it,” Seamans said.
Statesboro uses a system called canopy recovery, under which the tree canopy must cover a certain percent of the property. In 2011, Statesboro adopted 35%, and that’s gone well, he said. The city is now looking to bump it up to 40%.
Breaking it down to simple numbers, he said a 1-acre area is 43,560 square feet.
“If you take 35%, that’s 15,246. The way Statesboro’s ordinance is, you have small medium and large trees. A small is 250 square feet at full growth, medium 550 square feet and a large is 1,500,” Seamans said.
At least one-third of the trees must be large trees under Statesboro’s rules, he said, and one type of tree could account for no more than 25% of the trees on the property.
Existing trees could count toward their percentage in Statesboro’s ordinance, Seamans said, but only if proper care is taken during land clearing and developing. It’s not uncommon for construction activity to cause damage to trees that won’t be seen for a long time after the project is done.
Other things to consider are the planting bed area — the amount of open ground around the trunk of a tree needed to grow — and the amount of green space required. Statesboro went with 15% of a property, he said.
For those who can’t meet the requirements, he said the developer could claim complying with the ordinance to be a hardship and instead pay into a tree bank, Seamans explained. In Statesboro’s ordinance, each tree classification was assigned a price. Small trees were assigned a $500 price. In one case, a developer could not plan the required number of trees while using his property in a viable manner, so it paid $1,000 into the tree bank for two small trees it had to cut from its plans. Funds of the tree bank would then be used to plant and care for trees.
Ultimately, he suggested the city keep the ordinance as simple as possible so everyone from city staff to developers to engineers can easily understand it.
Board member Ashby Worley said they would also have to carefully consider how a new ordinance could connect and conflict with others, like stormwater.
“This is not going to happen in two months, there’s no way, but we can do this in sections,” said Chairperson Bonyetta Brison-Kitts. “At the next meeting we’ll at least start working on the canopy recovery part of that and get a draft of that going.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11.
In other business, the board discussed using the Georgia ReLeaf grant to pay for trees to give away on the next Georgia Arbor Day.
Worley said the grant will pay for 80% of the cost of young trees and other supplies associated with a tree giveaway.
The board decided to hold an event around Georgia Arbor Day to give away trees. Worley suggested one per family or residence.
The 20% match could be paid with in-kind board member volunteer hours involved in the grant writing process and setting up the Arbor Day event would easily cover the match, she said.
Rick Charnock suggested adding some restrictions to make sure no trees end up in yards too small for them to fully grow, along with some fliers explaining how to plant and care for a young tree.
Board members settled on sometime in late February to coincide with Georgia Arbor Day. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, February is the best time to plant new trees in the state.