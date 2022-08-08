U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood gave Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, federal life sentences Monday for the hate crimes they committed in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

But she issued the ruling with the clear understanding that the White father and son will almost surely spend their remaining days in a Georgia state prison for the killing of the 25-year-old Black man.

More from this section

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.