Holiday travel is projected to lag behind the volume of past years this Thanksgiving as health agencies continue to encourage citizens to stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Forecast models created by the AAA auto travel club predict upwards of 50 million people will travel either by car or airplane this Thanksgiving. The COVID-19 pandemic led AAA to offer a revised figure reflecting a 10 percent drop in travel across the board, the largest single-year decrease since the Great Recession of 2008.
The drop is likely to hit the lodging industry hard nationally, said Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Scott McQuade. He cited research from the American Hotel and Lodging Association, which found 72 percent of travelers said they were unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving, 69 percent unlikely to travel for Christmas and 44 percent unlikely to plan a vacation at a hotel within the next year.
“Undoubtedly the travel industry has been hit hard and the holidays are anticipated to be lighter in travel than normal, but we also forecast that our area will still outperform the national trends,” McQuade said.
St. Simons Island accommodations are heading for a modest 9 percent increase over the last fiscal year during July-September. The same can’t be said for mainland accommodations.
“The (I-95) hotels are tracking 25-30 percent behind last year,” McQuade said. “Coming off a difficult spring, the highway hotels have not been able to get occupancy back to recover adequately from the losses.”
Business from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, retirees traveling during the winter and Florida-bound Disneyland and cruise traffic, the bread and butter of highway hotels, has dropped sharply, he said.
“It is a perfect storm of sorts where hotel inventory on I-95 has almost doubled at certain exits in the past three years but demand has fallen off by over 50 percent in the last several months,” McQuade said. “The product was built for the pre-COVID model of business and that model went away to a large degree with the pandemic.”
Creative solutions like gateway improvements and creating a sense of arrival are desperately needed along that corridor in order to draw visitors in. The collapse of the local hotel industry could be bad for the county as a whole, he said.
Spring looks better, but not ideal.
“We anticipate that spring will continue to fill in, but we are not expecting 2021 to be a year for the record books,” McQuade said. “We’re on the road to recovery, but it is a little further out than anyone in the industry wants to see. We’re thankful that visitors are still coming and our area and the brand continues to draw them in.”
Prospects for local air travel also yield a pessimistic outlook. Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, said business at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport tends to follow national trends, and national trends don’t look great.
Bookings of Delta Air Lines flights in November dropped to about 12 percent of last year’s traffic. Some other airline companies are faring better, but Delta is the only commercial carrier to service the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
Despite the expectation for a lackluster holiday season, conditions have improved at the local airport. Currently, Delta has scheduled three flights a day between Atlanta and Brunswick through February.
Traffic is down about 65 percent day-to-day over last year, Burr said, which matches closely with nationwide figures, on top of the potential loss of Thanksgiving seasonal fliers.
In the cases of travel and lodging, experts and officials pin the cause on concern around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The disease is still spreading throughout Georgia and the nation, although at a slower rate in the Coastal Georgia area than in larger metropolitan areas.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the nation, and we’re also seeing an increase of positive cases right here in the Golden Isles,” said Dr. Steven F. Mosher, a physician with the Southeast Georgia Health System who specializes in infectious disease.
Reports of a vaccine on the horizon may lift spirits, but the Coastal Health District and Southeast Georgia Health System both ask residents to stay home unless necessary.
Gathering with anyone outside immediate family brings with it a risk of spreading coronavirus, according to the health district.
“I know it’s tough to think about staying away from extended family on Thanksgiving, but even small gatherings could prompt a jump in positive cases of COVID-19,” said Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis. “As tired as we all are of this pandemic, it’s important to remember that it’s not over and the more precautions we continue to take, the better.”
COVID-19 is mostly spread through the air and in settings where people are spending a lot of time near others, Mosher said.
“This holiday season, we ask you to consider how your plans can be modified to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to keep your friends, families and our communities healthy and safe,” he said.
Health officials recommend having a virtual Thanksgiving meal with friends and family; inviting people to share their favorite recipes and show off the dishes they prepared; or arranging a “gratitude activity,” like writing down things you are grateful for and sharing with your friends and family.
If one is set on holding a get-together, Davis said ideally it should be an outdoor or very well-ventilated event to which everyone brings their own food and drink. Anyone who plans to travel should be aware of restrictions in place at their destination. Some places require visitors to quarantine upon arrival. He recommended taking extra masks and hand sanitizer.
In all situations, health officials say to wear a mask in public settings or with people outside your household, wash hands often or use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol, cover coughs and sneezes, keep a six-foot distance from others and stay home if feeling sick.
“There are a lot of ways to celebrate the holidays safely this year, such as Zoom dinners and FaceTime calls,” Mosher said. “Although we might not like them as much as previous holiday traditions, keeping your family and friends healthy is most important.”