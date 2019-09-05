Republic Services will resume services on Friday and return to its normal daily schedule, according to a public service announcement from Glynn County.
If you have bagged, household trash that you can take to a convenience center, drop-off will be free through next Saturday, Sept. 14, the PSA states. Convenience centers can be found at 550 Young Lane in Brunswick and behind the farmer’s market on Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
Convenience center locations are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Republic Services will not pick up yard debris in Glynn County unless you have a yard debris subscription, but it can be dropped off at the same convenience centers for $27 per average truckload, the announcement states.