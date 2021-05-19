For anyone who has ever had a good walk ruined or a brisk jog spoiled by litter along the path, here is the chance to enhance the former while eliminating the latter.
The Second Annual Trash Dash gets under way Saturday morning, beginning and ending at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island. Sponsored by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the Golden Isles Track Club, the event encourages walkers and joggers to pick up litter along the way.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Massengale Park, after which participants are asked to take a route of their own choosing, picking up litter along the way as they walk or jog. The event is free.
Social distancing will be observed. Trash bags, gloves and other supplies will be provided at registration. The first 40 to register will receive free litter grabbers.
Those joining the fun are asked to pick a route that takes an hour or less to traverse and to return with smiles on their faces and litter in their bags.
KGIB held its first Trash Dash last September. Combining litter patrol with exercise is not a new concept. It was the Swedes who turned it into an official event in 2016, calling it plogging — a combination of the words “jogging” and the Swedish term “plocka upp,” or, “pick it up.”
“We are excited to again partner with the Golden Isles Track Club to offer a plogging opportunity here in the Golden Isles,” said Lea King-Badyna, KGIB’s executive director. “Runners, joggers and walkers of all levels and ages are welcome to join us in this fun community betterment activity. Different routes such as the beach, oak lined streets, ocean side parks and marsh bordering sidewalks are available from the Massengale Park.”
For more information email KGIB@gmail.com or call 912-279-1490.