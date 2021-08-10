Student training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center resumed Monday with some restrictions.
The announcement follows a brief shutdown of training due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19.
Glynco will temporarily suspend its practice of housing the overflow of students off base at nearby hotels and busing them daily to and from the center. It is working toward this goal now.
The new order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will reduce the size of training classes at the Glynco facility. In the past, during the initial start of the pandemic, FLETC reported it had enough dormitory rooms to quartler only 1,025 students on the 1,600-acre compound.
The department said it will open training to more students as soon as circumstances allow.
DHS said all students in its training programs will be required to be vaccinated against COVID and will be allowed off base with limited exceptions.
The new rules apply to the Glynco base and to Homeland Security’s other three training facilities in Charleston, South Carolina, Artesia, New Mexico, and Cheltenham, Maryland.
“Throughout this pandemic, FLETC has followed the recommendations and guidelines outlined by the CDC and has consulted with DHS, FLETC, and local medical professionals,” said FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters.
“Vaccinations are the single most important action a person can take to safeguard their health and keep friends, classmates, and colleagues safe. We know that an effective vaccination creates a path for our community to provide vital law enforcement training. Thanks to the help of our community medical health professionals, thousands of students and staff have taken advantage of FLETC’s on-site vaccination events over the past few months. Vaccinated staff and students help strengthen FLETC’s defenses against the COVID-19 virus.”