Nearly all of Georgia’s 159 counties reported cases of human trafficking last year.
Dave McCleary, a member of the Human Trafficking Task Force and the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education Commission (GRACE), shared this information Saturday at a training event meant to educate attendees about the widespread impact trafficking has across Georgia and the roles that individuals and organizations play in preventing this crime.
“It’s in every community,” McCleary said.
The training session wrapped up this year’s TraffickJam, a statewide event held annually during the final weekend in January at Savannah State University as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Judi Riccio, founder of Faithful Love, a Glynn County nonprofit that supports adult survivors of sex trafficking, served on the planning team for the TraffickJam’s general session. Organizers offered satellite sites to expand access to the event, which was live-streamed to sites in Brunswick, Statesboro and Atlanta.
Those in attendance heard from a sex trafficking survivor who now leads an anti-trafficking organization in Atlanta, as well as the director of the Georgia State Anti Trafficking Task Force on Labor Trafficking in Georgia.
Human trafficking has been profoundly adaptable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by Polaris of data collected through the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
Online recruitment increased by 22% during the lockdowns of 2020 and decreased in common sites like strip clubs, foster homes and schools, according to the report. The proportion of potential victims recruited through Facebook and Instagram went up 120%.
“A trend we are seeing here locally as well is that the trafficking has gotten worse during the pandemic,” Riccio said. “While everything shut down and you couldn’t go anywhere, the trafficking actually got worse. And we’ve seen that here locally in the areas that we go into.”
Vendors set up tables at the event, each with either direct or indirect contact with victims of human trafficking in this area. Safe Harbor’s StreetBeat, Zach’s Place and Connie Smith Rape Crisis Center programs were represented at the satellite site in Brunswick as well as FaithWorks and Faithful Love.
“I hope that people walk away with a better understanding of trafficking, whether it be sex trafficking or labor trafficking and what’s involved because there are situations where we can find ourselves in the public and there may be somebody next to us or around us that is being trafficked or has been trafficked,” Riccio said. “We can educate ourselves to some of those signs and then how to help that person, even if it is just slipping a phone number where she could get some help or having communication with that person.”
Among Faithful Love’s services is case management for local sex trafficking survivors to help meet each person’s specific needs.
“That’s something that Faithful Love has had a heart to do, is walk alongside these women no matter how long it takes,” Riccio said. “These organizations are the same way. When there’s a need, they’re there to walk with these women — or the StreetBeat with the youth — as a prevention.”
Human trafficking affects people of every economic status, every race and every background, Riccio said. Continued awareness that this issue impacts all communities will increase the amount of aid and support offered to survivors, she said.
“We have two choices: we can ignore it and it’s going to continue and it’s going to get worse, or we can realize that there is something that we can do,” she said.
Numerous local organizations work to address the issue, she said, and those groups need community support.
Faithful Love receives support from several churches and hopes to spread awareness of its mission to more people in the faith community. The nonprofit will host a pastors appreciation event this month.
Six churches now support Faithful Love, including the Chapel, which provided space for the training, and St. Simons Community Church, which provided lunch for attendees.
The final session of the training focused on community advocacy.
McCleary and Evia Golde, who has been involved in human trafficking prevention in Georgia for nearly a decade, discussed their involvement in an initiative prior to the 2016 election that aimed to ensure passage of a constitutional amendment in Georgia that created the state’s Safe Harbor fund, which is a set pot of money collected each year to go toward trafficking prevention.
That effort was successful because of the individual influence of each person who played a role, McCleary said.
“Whatever your sphere of influence, whether it’s your kid’s swim team, whether it’s your PTA, whatever it is, you can make a difference,” he said.
Golde also serves on Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp’s GRACE Commission and is board chair of Wellspring Living, an organization that provides services for girls, women and boys through a receiving center.
Being an advocate can just be spreading awareness of an issue, she said.
“Or maybe you reach out to and get involved with one of the nonprofits that are working on this issue and share the information about this horrible problem and this horrible crime that’s happening in our community,” she said. “That’s one way to be an advocate.”
She encouraged people to be a voice for the voiceless.
“It’s just a horrific problem that exists simply for the purposes of some people making a lot of money,” she said, adding that the underground sex economy generated about $290 million last year.
“And that’s probably a really low assessment of how much money these people make off these kids,” Golde said. “We all can be advocates. We can be activists, and we can really all make a difference, I think. Just think of our own spheres and what we can share to get involved.”
It comes down to the power of one, they said.
“I think it’s so important that we look at what sphere of influence we have in the community and begin to use that to influence others,” McCleary said.