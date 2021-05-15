A trailer under tow came unhitched Thursday night and plunged over the south end side of the Sidney Lanier Bridge and into the marsh below.
The mishap brought traffic to a standstill at the crossing of the Brunswick River on U.S. 17, police reported.
No serious injuries were reported, although the driver of the vehicle towing the trailer may have suffered facial injuries, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The accident occurred around 8 p.m. as the southbound Ford Explorer was towing the trailer over the bridge, police said.
The driver told Brunswick police he suspects the trailer came loose because of high crosswinds, which caused the vehicle and trailer to sway, “ultimately causing the (trailer) to go over the side of the bridge,” a city police report indicated.
Traffic lanes reopened on the bridge at around 9:30 p.m., Glynn County police reported.
A tow truck with a long winch line was called to pull the trailer from the marsh.
The accident occurred in county police jurisdiction, but city police were first to respond. Georgia State Patrol troopers handled the crash report.
The three agencies worked the scene together.