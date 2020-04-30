A long-range countywide transportation plan calls for major projects along Golden Isles Parkway, Altama Avenue and on St. Simons Island.
Michael Plagens, transportation planner with consultant CDM Smith and project manager, said during a virtual public meeting Wednesday the plan calls for long-term thinking.
“This is a long-range study that looks out to 2045,” Plagens said.
Road, bridge and drainage projects recommended by the consultant will eventually be divvied out into a cost-constrained project list and unfunded needs.
On Wednesday Plagens and others showed citizens the uncut, unordered list.
According to CDM Smith traffic engineer Melody Butler, the list includes widening Old Jesup Road between Crispen Boulevard and Scranton Road at $8 million and Chapel Crossing Road and Walker Road from Altama Avenue to Old Jesup Road.
On St. Simons Island, two sections of Demere Road make the list — from Reserve Lane to Plumbroke Road from two lanes to three, estimated at $5.3 million, and the stretch from the St. Simons Island gateway to East Beach Causeway from two lanes to four, estimated to run about $11 million.
Also on the list are Kings Way from the St. Simons Island gateway to Frederica Road, priced at $6.5 million, and Sea Island Road from the gateway to Frederica Road, $15 million.
“There are several roadways on St. Simons that are expected to operate over capacity by 2045,” Butler said.
Altama Avenue, partly within the city limits, also is in need of some attention, she said. The consulting firm recommends widening the road from four to six lanes from Golden Isles Parkway down to Townsend Street at a cost of nearly $10 million.
It also recommends taking several actions along its length, such as preventing left turns between intersections and allowing U-turns, synchronizing traffic lights accordingly, at a cost of around $150,000.
Other additions include hundreds of thousands of dollars in safety improvements such as lane boundaries, traffic light adjustments and driveway consolidation near major intersections, among others.
On Golden Isles Parkway, also known as the Ga. 25 Spur, most intersections are in need some kind of attention.
CDM Smith transportation engineer Melody Butler said some of the roadway improvements were pulled from a 2040 transportation plan completed five years ago.
Others are based on crash data, traffic counts, pedestrian and bike traffic and the time since the roadway was last maintained or improved.
Safety improvements and upgrades, including new turn lanes, lane dividers and traffic light adjustments, among other things, are needed on Golden Isles Parkway according to consultants, at a cot of a few million dollars.
Among the intersections that made the list are Altama Connector, Perry Lane Road, Glynco Parkway, Canal Road, Chapel Crossing Road, Scranton Road and U.S. 17.
A map of traffic accidents centered mostly on these intersections resulted in injuries.
Bike trail, sidewalk and road shoulder widening projects are also included.
The list is not definitive, and the consultants are always looking for feedback, Butler said. For more information, go toglynncounty.org/2045BATSMTP.
“Projects that aren’t on here but you would want to see because you drive those roads every day, we want to hear about those,” Butler said.
The plan includes a traffic study centered on St. Simons Island, which is underway.
The list presented Wednesday was not ordered by priority nor deadlines. That will come later, said Adam Ivory, another transportation consultant with CDM Smith.
When setting priorities for projects, the consultants will look at 12 factors, including financial viability.
“If a process has minimal needs associated to maintain it, it will receive higher scoring for a project that doesn’t,” Ivory said.
Other factors are public safety, economic development potential, equity and livability, traffic volume and congestion, functional classification, condition, natural and social impact, alternative solutions, consistency with local land use plans, resiliency and hurricane evaluation.
If one of the items on the list has a positive effect on one of the above, it moves up the list. If one reduces the risk of a crash, for example, it gets a high public safety score.
“We have identified in our data analysis a series of crash heat maps,” Ivory said. “If a project could have a positive impact on an area that has a lot of these crashes, it would receive a higher scoring.”
Each project’s position will be determined by its overall impact on all 12, Ivory explained.
Wade Luther, transportation planner, said the efficacy of the projects would be rated using several state and federal performance measures. Projects doing well in these measures could mean more government funding, he said.
Examples of performance measures would be the number of fatalities, the rate of fatalities, the number of serious injuries, the rate of serious injuries and the percent of pavement in good repair, Luther said.
Plagens said more public meetings on the plan are sceheduled, the next being in the third week of May.
A 30-day public comment period on the final plan is expected to start in late June or early July.
Ultimately, the plan has to be approved by the Glynn County Commission, which is expected to take it up in early August.