Whether investigators with the disbanded Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team were conducting themselves illegally may not matter as it pertains to the admissibility of a traffic stop process that ended with a flipped vehicle and a dead passenger.
In February 2018 — according to police statements and testimony in other matters — Katelyn Elizabeth Jones was at the wheel of a silver Chrysler 300, with Stephen Wayne Deloach in the passenger seat, heading north on I-95 from a drug deal made in Nassau County, Fla.
Kevin Yarborough, then a Glynn County police officer assigned to the department’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic team, initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. From there, Jones allegedly fled from police until a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver by a state trooper led to the Chrysler losing control and eventually flipping.
Deloach died of injuries sustained in the wreck, leading to Jones being charged with vehicular homicide.
Jones’ attorneys filed a motion to suppress regarding the traffic stop procedure, prompting Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison to state at the beginning of Thursday morning’s hearing that he would only consider relevant what Yarborough believed in initiating the stop.
Yarborough testified that he was on duty when a group of GBNET investigators told him they were tracking a vehicle out of Florida with narcotics, that it was a silver Chrysler, that it had a white female driver and a white male passenger. He said he drove around for a bit before settling in just north of the county line with Camden, and fielded a few more calls from the GBNET officers before telling them to just contact him when the vehicle was close enough to do something about it.
Yarborough said he was perpendicular to I-95 northbound and had his lidar gun ready, eventually seeing the Chrysler and clocking its speed, which he said came to 83 mph. At that speed, with the 70 mph limit, Yarborough said that constituted probable cause for a traffic stop, so he proceeded to begin one.
Under questioning from the defense, Yarborough said it didn’t matter what the GBNET investigators told him about the vehicle possibly being involved in a drug deal or that there might be a significant amount of narcotics inside it, as the vehicle was going at a speed 13 mph over the limit. He said he wouldn’t have initiated a stop if there had not been probable cause to do so.
Because the GCPD only recently turned over around 17 gigabytes of information to the defense, Harrison ruled the defense has 10 days from the hearing to supplement the record, and prosecutors have up to 10 days after that to do the same.