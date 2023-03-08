A substitute to a measure introduced by state Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, will not keep kratom out of Georgia, but it will make it illegal for minors to buy or possess it.

House Bill 181 made it out of the House on Crossover Day and now goes to the Senate. Monday was the last day for legislation approved in one chamber to cross over to the other.

