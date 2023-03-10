A bill that passed in the state Senate and now in the hands of Rep. Rick Townsend could move high school students into careers at a younger age.
Senate Bill 86, sponsored by Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, would allow eligible students participating in the Dual Enrollment program to access HOPE Grant funds for certain Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses irrespective of whether they’ve reached maximum credit hour caps.
Townsend, former CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, serves on the House Education Committee. He was asked to introduce the Dual Enrollment Workforce Proposal in the lower chamber by its primary sponsor.
The St. Simons Island Republican supports the bill.
“Health care would benefit and others would as well,” Townsend said. “It would be a great workforce development tool.”
Hospitals and the health care industry in general are experiencing workforce shortages. Other industries requiring skilled labor are too.
The measure optimizes dual enrollment opportunities for high school students. According to its sponsors, it “creates secondary and post-secondary education collaborations that make better use of the state dual enrollment and Hope Career Grant funding available for students.”
Current law requires students to use up their 30 hours of dual enrollment funding before becoming eligible for Hope grants. SB 86 would enable them to access Hope before depleting the 30 hours.
Sponsors of the bill say it would help provide the skilled workforce the state needs to continue to draw business investments. It also is a response to the state’s urgent need for new workers in the health care profession.
A program put together by the Phoebe Putney Health System, the Dougherty County 4C College and Career Academy and Albany Technical College is an example of the benefits the legislation would provide. The program established a path for students to complete CNA training during their junior year of high school and work at the hospital during their senior year while using the 30 hours of dual enrollment for enrollment into the nursing program at Albany State.
Another example is an Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program organized by a consortium of manufacturers in Coweta County, the Coweta College and Career Academy and West Georgia Technical College. The program requires 30 hours and more of Hope for the technical instruction, which begins in 10th grade. It saves dual enrollment hours for core instruction not covered by the grant.
Townsend also is carrying Senate Resolution 175, which sets up a committee to study the impacts of SB 86.
“They want to make sure it is being handled properly,” Townsend said.
On an unrelated matter, state Rep. Buddy DeLoach said his bill to allow counties to sponsor bingo games and bingo machines to help make up for the loss of tax revenue on state forest lands was aimed at McIntosh County.
House Bill 473 failed to pass in the House by the end of crossover day Monday. A bill must pass in one chamber by the deadline in order to be considered by the other.
“The bill was in response to a request to help find a replacement for millions of tax revenue lost in McIntosh County due to the state ownership of more than 66,000 acres of land that bring no economic benefit to the county,” DeLoach said. “My hope is that it has brought enough attention to this issue that the legislature will respond in some positive way.”