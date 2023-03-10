A bill that passed in the state Senate and now in the hands of Rep. Rick Townsend could move high school students into careers at a younger age.

Senate Bill 86, sponsored by Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, would allow eligible students participating in the Dual Enrollment program to access HOPE Grant funds for certain Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses irrespective of whether they’ve reached maximum credit hour caps.

