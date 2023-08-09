STAR of Coastal Georgia has a new executive director.
The Glynn County-based nonprofit organization named state Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, to the post earlier this month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
STAR of Coastal Georgia has a new executive director.
The Glynn County-based nonprofit organization named state Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, to the post earlier this month.
"I am excited to announce that I’ll be joining the STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia as the new executive director," Townsend said. "We teach employability skills, financial literacy, soft skills, computer literacy and life skills to all ages.
"We look forward to serving our community and helping with workforce development."
Townsend is well-suited for the job given his background. His experiences in the field of education include classroom teacher, school principal, education superintendent and coach. His career has included both rural and urban settings,and working with economically disadvantaged students as well as with those in wealthier sectors.
Townsend is the former CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, having retired after 10 years of service.
Elected to the state House in 2022, Townsend serves on the Education, Special Rules, and the Natural Resources & Environment committees. He was appointed to a legislative summer committee assigned to study technical education and the workforce in the state.
He holds degrees from Reinhardt College and the University of Georgia and was certified by West Georgia University as having completed the requirements for a Doctor of Education in School Improvement.
He is a member and former member of numerous professional organizations, civic clubs and community groups, and is an inductee of the Phi Delta Kappa educational honor society.
The STAR Foundation has been around since the 1990s.
"STAR was founded by Wally and Katie Orrel, Katie’s sister, Ellen Murphy, and Don McGlamory, former director of the Brunswick Housing Authority, in 1996," Townsend said.
Townsend replaces Markisha Butler, who accepted a position with the U.S. Department of Labor.
A celebration is planned next week to commemorate the arrival of the two-millionth Mercedes-Benz to the Port of Brunswick.
A familiar feeling was in the air Tuesday as students returned to school to begin a new academic year.
A recent donation to Marshes of Glynn Libraries led to the creation of a new fund that will support the library’s ongoing positive impact in the Golden Isles.
When students at St. Francis Xavier’s Catholic School return today, they will enjoy one sensory experience they haven’t experienced in years.
The Brunswick Historic Preservation Board has started the process of procuring a historic designation for the Visitors Center at the corner of U.S. 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway.
The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.