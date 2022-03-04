Rick Townsend, former CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, has joined the race to represents citizens of Georgia House of Representatives District 179.
He is the second Republican candidate to announce a campaign for the seat, along with fellow St. Simons Island resident, Bob Duncan. Duncan currently holds a seat on the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Incumbent Rep. Don Hogan, also a Republican, announced late last year that he would not seek a fourth term in the office.
“(Townsend) is a conservative and small business owner and has a vast amount of experience in the education field,” According to a press release from Townsend’s campaign.
He currently runs Rick Townsend and Associates, the release states, which is a firm that collaborates with schools, organizations, career academies and technical colleges on workforce development, soft skills training for students, grants, professional development and coaching. He started the firm after retiring from his most recent role as superintendent of the Pickens County School System and moving back to the Golden Isles.
“I started an LLC and right now I’m kind of pausing it,” Townsend told The News on Wednesday. “One metro (school) system has asked me to work on a grant for them, and another government agency reached out to help with workforce development. It’s just a small business.”
In the past, Townsend has also served in various other roles, including teacher, coach, career-technology supervisor, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
After a 10-year stint as CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, Townsend was selected in April 2020 to serve as superintendent of the Pickens County School District. Less than a year later, three news outlets covering the Pickens County area — Fetch Your News, KnowPickens.com and Smoke Signals News — reported that the Pickens County School Board decided in a split 3-2 vote to dismiss Townsend without cause and pay out the remainder of his three-year contract.
Townsend is a graduate of Reinhardt College, the University of Georgia and the State University of West Georgia. He also earned a doctorate in education from UWG.
Reflecting his involvement in education, Townsend has been a member of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders, Georgia School Superintendents Association and Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. In Glynn County, he’s volunteered with or been a member of many civic groups and organizations, including the Brunswick Kiwanis Club, United Way of Coastal Georgia, Morningstar Children and Family Services and the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
While in the Brunswick Kiwanis Club, Townsend organized Kiwanis Read Across Georgia Day.
He currently serves as chairman of club growth at the state level.
Townsend and his wife, Carolyn, live on St. Simons Island and have three daughters.