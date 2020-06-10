Town halls on local government budgets set this week
Glynn County and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will hold town hall meetings on their fiscal year 2021 budgets.
The county’s town hall is set for 9 a.m. Thursday. Comments can be sent via email to commissioners@glynncounty-ga.gov by 5 p.m. today. Members of the public can also deliver their comments via teleconference from the second flood conference in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
The JWSC will hold both of its town hall meetings this week today in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 525 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island, and Thursday in the utility’s headquarters at 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. Both are scheduled for 6 p.m.
For more information from Glynn County, contact 912-554-7111, 912-261-7100 for the JWSC.