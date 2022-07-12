Town hall scheduled for Monday canceled
A town hall hosted by District 2 County Commissioner Cap Fendig and slated for Monday was canceled due to an illness to the commissioner.
The event was scheduled 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The county’s proposed SPLOST project list was expected to be heavily featured at the town hall.
Residents will have a chance today to share their opinions about the SPLOST project list.
Both city and county officials will hold a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library to discuss SPLOST projects and collect public input.
— The Brunswick News