A Thursday town hall for residents of mostly rural Glynn County was very informative, said District 1 Commissioner-elect Sammy Tostensen.
It wasn’t his first conversation with constituents, but most of the requests he’d heard revolved around drainage, mosquito control and taxes.
Tostensen told The News last week that he knew District 1 residents had more issues they cared about than those.
One complaint Tostensen said he hadn’t heard before came from Rebecca Addison, a teacher at Glynn Academy. Major thoroughfares down to the smaller neighborhoods in the area are very short on streetlights, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, creating a dangerous environment, especially for children.
She pointed to the February death of Jacob Butts. Butts, a 15-year-old Glynn Academy student, was skateboarding on Lakes Drive just off U.S. 82 when he was struck by an intoxicated driver late at night. He was not found until the next morning due to how dark it was in the neighborhood, police said at the time.
“If we had sidewalks and street lights, maybe that might not have happened,” Addison said.
Others expressed a desire for more amenities and beautification in District 1.
One of those was Bo Clark, a resident of the area who ran for the county commission’s At-Large Post 2 seat against outgoing incumbent Commissioner Bob Coleman and Commissioner-elect Walter Rafolski.
“Before we put another sidewalk on St. Simons, we need to look at District 1 and other parts of the community,” Clark said.
Emmanuel Church Road could use a bike path or sidewalk, as could the River Ridge neighborhood, he continued. A quick look at the Interstate 95 exits in the district shows it brings in enough revenue to warrant more attention from county government.
Given the routine landscaping work he sees on the F.J. Torras Causeway and elsewhere on St. Simons Island during the daily commute, local plumbing contractor Danny Hickey said the county and state government should be able to spare some workers to maintain the greenery and pick up trash along Ga. 303 as it crosses Blythe Island.
The traffic on U.S. 303, especially at the intersection of U.S. 341, is highly congested every day as people commute across the county.
Hickey expressed various other concerns as well, suggesting the county’s leadership is too bloated and could be more efficient. He also said it charges too many miscellaneous fees.
Tostensen himself had a few things to say. He agreed with the contention that the county is too “top-heavy,” with too many people in upper management roles. He would like to see parts of the government streamlined, with more focus on improving infrastructure and growing the tax base than finding new revenue streams.
He also discussed the management of past special purpose local option sales taxes, which he supports as a means to raise money for infrastructure and quality of life projects.
At the end of the gathering, Tostensen said he’d take everything he heard into account when he takes office in January.
“District 1 has, in my opinion, been neglected,” Tostensen said. “It’s time the county and county government look at District 1 and bring it back up to the standards the rest of the county has.”
District 1 is more than the I-95 Exit 29 area, he added.
Town hall meetings with Blythe Island and Sterling residents are likely to be scheduled next month, he said.