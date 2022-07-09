Two town hall meetings are scheduled next week to discuss the Special Purpose Local Option Sale Tax referendum that will be on the ballot in the November general election.
District 2 County Commissioner Cap Fendig called Monday’s meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The purpose of the meeting is to gather input from island residents about projects they would support on the referendum for the 1-cent tax.
Both city and county officials will hold a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library to discuss SPLOST projects and collect public input.
The tax is projected to generate between $130 million and $170 million over the six years it’s collected if voters approve it.
The city will get an estimated $28.6 million, or 22%, of the tax for Tier 1 projects and another $8.8 million for Tier 2 projects.
Jekyll Island Authority will receive $3.1 million, Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission $13 million, Golden Isles Development Authority $3 million and the Golden Isles Airport Authority $6.13 million.
An estimated $41.3 million will be designated for road and traffic improvements. They will include the design of Glynco Parkway widening and improvements to Demere Road drainage, Canal and Glynco Parkway roads, Perry Lane Road expansion and bridge replacement and Old Jesup Road improvements, as well as St. Simons island gateway and F.J. Torras Causeway traffic improvements.
The improvements are all Tier 1 projects that have to be funded before any Tier 2 projects can begin.
Other Tier 1 projects include water and sewer service extensions, sidewalks, bike paths and greenway projects, improvements at parks, two new fire stations, airport improvements, ditch and drainage improvements, and shoreline and critical incident preparedness.
The vote to approve the final list is scheduled for the Glynn County Commission meeting on July 21.