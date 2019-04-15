The public is invited to discuss St. Simons Island issues at a town hall meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
“It’s going to be the usual quarterly town hall meeting,” said Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy.
As with previous town halls, Murphy said the meeting will start out with a presentation by himself and other members of county staff, usually lasting between 30 and 45 minutes. Following that, the floor is opened to questions.
Members of the public are generally allowed two minutes to ask their question, after which Murphy or a more knowledgable county staff member or commissioner responds.
“One of the things we’re obviously going to talk about is where we are on the (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) 2016 projects, specifically the St. Simons Island projects. The ones that are underway or dragging,” Murphy said. “I’ll also talk about the ones that are starting later in the year, particularly the roundabouts on East Beach Causeway and the intersection of Frederica and Kings Way.”
Next on the agenda is an update on a proposed partnership with Host Compliance, a California-based consultant agency specializing in helping counties establish and enforce short-term rental regulations.
“And then I want to talk about the short-term rental situation,” Murphy said. “We’re getting close to contracting with Host Compliance.
The county commission met with representatives from Host Compliance via teleconference last month. No final decisions were made, but the commission asked County Attorney Aaron Mumford to talk with other counties and cities who work with the consultant and to negotiate a contract for Glynn County.
“We’ll also talk about the golf cart ordinance, we’re getting ready to bring those to the commission,” Murphy said.
Murphy first presented the idea to the public at a quarterly town hall meeting in September.
Commissioners have discussed it at work sessions, but proposed regulations have yet to come before the county commission for a vote.
He said at the last town hall meeting in January that county ordinance falls below state golf cart safety regulations, which are already difficult for police to enforce. County regulations would likely only apply to St. Simons Island, he said.
Finally, he said he hopes to have time to bring up plans to preserve two historic live oak trees in Neptune Park and potential SPLOST 2020 projects.
“I do think it’s important people realize the financial predicament we’re in if we don’t move forward with SPLOST 2020,” Murphy said.
At around 7:10 p.m. he said he’ll wrap up the question and answer session and the county will host a screening of the documentary “St. Simons Island: Surviving Success,” produced by filmmakers Lance Lipman and George Crain, both St. Simons residents.
“It’s a very professionally done film pertaining to the difficulties on St. Simons Island, the assets, the beauty, and managing our success,” Murphy said. “It is really well-done.”
The town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Sea Palms Resort’s grand ballroom, 515 N Windward Drive on St. Simons Island.