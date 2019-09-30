Glynn County residents interested in hearing about St. Simons Island issues are encouraged to attend Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy’s next quarterly town hall meeting on Wednesday.
“The whole concept behind the town halls, which is something no other commissioner has, is to transmit information to the public who may not know this because they haven’t been utilizing information sources,” Murphy said. “We’ve been working on quite a few things, and some of them are more controversial than others.”
On the agenda — in no particular order — are topics such as hurricane preparedness and where the community can find up-to-date information, impact fees, Neptune Park trees, a $2.5 million shoreline protection grant, pickle-ball courts, short-term rental regulations, the special- purpose, local-option sales tax and related infrastructure projects, clarifying right of way laws regarding bicycles, the county’s new golf cart ordinance and a new drug drop-off box at the Glynn County Police Department’s St. Simons Island precinct.
“We’ll probably spend more time on the SPLOST issues than anything else. What we’re doing and what we’re going to do, specifically looking at the roundabouts,” Murphy said.
Previous town hall meetings have been held to a strict hour and a half duration consisting of a roughly 45-minute long presentation and public comment period. Given the breadth of topics to cover, Murphy said he’s willing to extend the meeting if the public seems to want it.
“If people want it, I’ve been considering maybe even having two hours for this one. I find that an hour and a half is typically a pretty good bit of time, but there’s always those who (complain) ... about not having enough time,” Murphy said. “If there is clearly interest in having a two-hour time-frame, I’m perfectly willing to do that.”
Several members of the county’s staff and other commissioners will be present to help answer questions members of the public raise, he said.
“We’re going to have several other commissioners there. I know that Commissioner (Mike) Browning has committed to being there. I know Commissioner (David) O’Quinn has. We’ll have a lot to talk about,” Murphy said. “If you have any questions for (Glynn County Police Chief) John Powell, Mike Browning, (Assistant County Manager) Kathryn Downs, come on out and ask.”
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.