Tournament raises money for Mammograms in Motion

Organizers of the annual Coastal GA “On Par” to Cure Breast Cancer Golf tournament donated $18,250 this year to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation to support the hospital’s Mammograms in Motion program.
The tournament has in past years been hosted in partnership with Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia. This year, the money raised will be donated directly to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, to support accessible and affordable breast health services in the community.
“This is an area that we really have a very special interest in, largely because it affects so many people, and there’s such a variety of sources of the ways to be able to help fund these programs,” said Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. “But this is just one of those ways that really is the local folks being able to show a commitment to our health system.”
The golf tournament was hosted March 23 at Sea Palms Resort. The event, planned for March 2020, was postponed to October and then pushed back again to March 2021 because of the pandemic.
This year’s event was a one-day tournament, but Carol Sabo, event chair, said the it attracted just about as many golfers as it has in past years.
“We considered it a big success,” she said.
She said the tournament had many COVID-safe practices in place, including masks, frequent cleaning and social distancing.
“The golf course is probably the safest place that you can be during COVID,” Sabo said. “So we felt that it had been a whole year and we wanted to be able to raise money to donate.”
This tournament has raised money to support breast health services in the community for many years.
“This really helps us pay, for example, for our mobile unit to take it out to some of the areas where people who maybe don’t have access to care they really need to have,” Scherneck said.
The Mammograms in Motion program addresses transportation concerns many face that can prevent them from getting the breast health services they need. The program also helps addresses the financial challenges some face.
“The services provided through this program are free of charge, and we’re able to do it because of generous hardworking people who raise money to help support this program,” said DelRia Baisden, vice president for Southeast Georgia Health System.
Those wishing to contribute to the Mammograms in Motion program can contact the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation by calling 912-466-3360.