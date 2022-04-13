Tourism continues to shine in the Golden Isles despite high inflation and gas prices.
Visitors and vacationers are flocking to this region of the Georgia coast in a hardy flow that is expected to last well through summer, says Scott McQuade, president and CEO of Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“We have seen no indication of slow down for spring or summer travel,” McQuade said Monday. “In fact, the numbers just continue to improve as well as the rates that lodgers are able to charge.”
On Sunday, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Georgia was $3.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Although the cost at the pumps has been gradually dropping the past several weeks, the most recent gallon cost is $1.08 higher than it was a year ago.
The national average cost per gallon of regular unleaded gas Sunday reported by GasBuddy was $4.10, lower than the week before but $1.25 more than it was the same time in 2021.
Analysts say increased global demand and Russia’s attack on Ukraine are among the culprits behind the climb in gas prices. Russia is a major supplier of oil.
Inflation is also hacking away at spending power. The U.S. Department of Labor announced in March that the nation’s inflation rate over the 12-month period ending in February hit 7.9%, the highest rate recorded in the country since January 1982.
Record inflation, higher gas costs and the threat of COVID-19 are all negatives that are failing to spoil the lure of the Isles.
“Despite the price of gas and inflation soaring there has not been a noticeable adjustment in vacation planning,” McQuade said.
The travel industry offers an explanation for the healthy flow of visitors during such times.
“The travel industry refers to the phenomenon as revenge travel partially caused by COVID and also being driven by a need to get relief from stress,” McQuade said.
Here are six-month historical performance statistics gathered by the visitors bureau and released Monday by McQuade:
• Occupancy up 21.1%, with gains in all months.
• Rate gains experienced in all the last six consecutive months and up 7.6% overall.
• Overall RevPAR (revenue per available room) up 30.4% and at $188 for the past six months.
Summer season booking pace (March – August):
• Occupancy for the summer season currently up 10.1% with gains occurring in all summer months.
• Rate for the summer season currently up 5.2% at an Average Daily Rate of $414 vs. $394 rate last year.
• RevPAR for the summer season is currently up a strong 15.9% at $230 vs. $198 last year.