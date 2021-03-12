After a slow winter for tourism, spring break vacationers are coming to the Golden Isles in droves.
“Overall, coming out of February, March is like night and day in comparison. It has really changed dramatically the past two weeks,” said Scott McQuade, director of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
While spring break is typically known for an influx of college students, the Golden Isles is seeing lots of baby boomers and their family members, McQuade said. Many visitors have expressed the pent-up desire for a vacation after hunkering down last year because of the pandemic.
“Lots of visitors are coming from the north vaccinated,” he said of the COVID-19 shots.
Despite the protection of a vaccine, McQuade said visitors are still wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“They’re still interested in taking safety protocols,” he said.
The forecast for tourism this year was expected to be busy, but it has exceeded expectations so far. The updated forecast calls for an extremely busy tourism season through the fall.
“We are certainly outperforming all the national trends,” he said. “It’s a giant boost for business coming off the slow months of the year.”
Another impact to local tourism is the high number of day trippers coming to the Golden Isles. McQuade said Jekyll Island saw a record number of vehicles paying tolls to visit last year despite the convention business being virtually nonexistent after the pandemic struck.
“We saw a phenomenon in regional and day traffic last year,” he said.
McQuade said groups and weddings are also starting to return, another sign of growing confidence.
“We’ve seen a significant increase in visitors,” he said. “The community will certainly notice a return.”