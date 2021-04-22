The Golden Isles is approaching record numbers for tourism, and the trend is expected to continue through the summer.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Glynn County is “way ahead” of other areas in the nation in recovery.
“We have a big wave of summer and spring business coming,” he said during a tourism update at Wednesday’s Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Group events are starting to return, hotels, motels and vacation home rentals are up, and the addition of 700 students to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center will provide a needed boost to motels and other businesses near Interstate 95.
The challenge everywhere in the Golden Isles is staffing. Some businesses are having to limit their hours because they are unable to find enough people to work.
Tourism wasn’t all the chamber heard about. Board member Wayne Johnson explained the impact a solar farm will have over the next 20 to 25 years.
Project Peach solar farm will occupy a 5,200-acre site near the Brantley County line.
The company will invest anywhere from $250 million to $350 million in the project. The county will end up getting an estimated $17 million during the life of the agreement.
The company will remove the solar panels afterward.
Coastal Pines Technical College reported that funding for a new building failed in the Georgia legislature. The Senate supported it but the House did not.