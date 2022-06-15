There is little room for error when it comes to predicting if this will be a good summer for tourism on St. Simons Island.
That’s because there are few rooms available in any of the hotels on St. Simons through the rest of the summer.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it could be another record-setting year for tourism.
“We are seeing this summer shaping up similar to last year’s record performance,” he said. “We expect occupancy levels on the islands to be in the 90% mark and average daily rates increasing 7% over last year.”
There are still rooms available on St. Simons for the summer, but McQuade said the inventory is limited and the rates are “very strong.”
“We will expect to see a sell out over peak times like Independence Day week,” he said. “We do sell out in peak times and during major events and we continue to see that trend.”
There are still vacancies for short-term rentals and bed and breakfast inns, but customers can expect to pay more this summer, he said.
An additional factor is helping drive local tourism this summer.
“In some ways the cost of fuel has helped us as the cost of airfare is playing to our favor with being a very strong drive market,” McQuade said.
Atlanta remains the No. 1 feeder market and Southeastern states continue to perform well, he said.
“Florida, the Carolinas and Tennessee are topping the charts with good growth in the Northeast and Texas market,” he said.
While the accommodations industry is doing well in the Golden Isles, tourism related businesses are still dealing with manpower issues.
“The workforce shortage is our industry’s No. 1 challenge...,” McQuade said. “Hotels and resorts are still limiting occupancy as a result of the labor shortage and restaurants are limiting days and hours of operation as well.”