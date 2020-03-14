The tourism industry in the Golden Isles and Camden County is starting to feel deeper impacts from the coronavirus scare sweeping the nation.
While officials from Southeast Georgia Health System have not received confirmation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about two patients hospitalized in St. Marys and Brunswick, the potential cases are beating on tourism.
Scott McQuade, director of the Golden Isles Visitors and Convention Bureau, said a “whole bunch of cancellations” have been reported by area lodging businesses.
That’s quite a contrast from earlier this week, when McQuade and others gladly reported it was business as usual. It’s changed that quickly,
“We’re seeing a bunch of group cancellations to this area,” he said. “We’re also starting to see folks calling to change their travel plans beyond the group market.”
The group cancellations are mostly by organizations curtailing travel until the health scare ends.
Business could be down as much as 10 percent for some merchants, he said. Some businesses are holding to their cancellation policies, while others are more forgiving, McQuade said.
“We are aware people are still traveling,” he said. “The biggest concern is how long this will last.”
The other concern is how a significant hit to tourism will impact the many service industry employees in the Golden Isles.
“It will hurt individuals and families in our workforce,” he said.
The extra emphasis on health precautions to keep visitors safe will help reduce the overall effect, he said.
“It is helpful that the majority of our attractions are outdoors,” he said.
Despite the growing concerns nationwide about the coronavirus, Jennifer Podlin, supervisor at the CVB Visitor Center on Interstate 95 near Exit 36, said a steady stream of visitors came in Thursday seeking information tourists normally ask about this time of year.
“It’s very typical for us right now,” she said. “We have not heard anything from our guests asking if there are cases here.”
Welcome Center staff are taking extra precautions such as frequent disinfecting door handles, counter tops and other areas the public may touch.
Staff was wiping the writing pens used by visitors to sign in until they realized it was ineffective and time consuming. Later in the morning, they removed the sign-in book and began asking visitors where they were from and filled out the book themselves.
The information helps center staff track where the visitors are coming from and where they are headed.
Podlin said it’s impossible to predict what to expect in the foreseeable future.
“We are all in a mode of waiting, watching and monitoring,” she said.
While there is a lot of uncertainty about air travel nationwide, Bob Burr, chairman of the Golden Isles Airport Authority, said the three Delta flights to Glynn County were 90 percent filled Thursday.
“Right now, we’re good,” he said. “Of course, we’re doing all the precautionary stuff.”
Even if passenger travel to the Golden Isles is curtailed, Burr said most of the airports’ revenue is driven by land leases that have nothing to do with passenger flights.
“We do expect an impact,” he said. “We hope the impact is very short lived.”
Camden County
It appeared to be business as usual when a ferry brimming with passengers returned Wednesday afternoon from Cumberland Island National Seashore.
Peak tourism season has begun and the three trips made by the ferry each day from downtown St. Marys to the barrier island are at or near capacity.
That may change soon.
Angela Wigger, director of the St. Marys Convention and Visitors Bureau, said a number of lodging businesses received cancellations Thursday as news of a coronavirus case hospitalized in Camden County began to spread.
She said Cumberland Inn & Suites had 20 reservation cancellations Thursday. Spencer House, a bed and breakfast inn downtown, had six cancellations. And Goodbread House, another nearby bed and breakfast reported eight.
Mardja Gray, owner of Goodbread House, said one of her cancellations was an Atlanta couple who said they were experiencing flu-like symptoms.
“She sounded awful,” Gray said. “I told them I didn’t want them to come.”
The reservation cancellations are painful because local tourism was walloped by hurricanes that closed Cumberland Island for repairs and necessitated waterfront renovations that impacted merchants for more than a year.
“March is one of my busiest months because of spring break,” she said. “This doesn’t help tourism at all.”
Gray said she and her staff are taking extra precautions sanitizing surfaces and ensuring bedding and towels are washed in the hottest water possible and with added disinfectant.
The one habit Gray said is difficult to change is saying goodbye to her guests.
“I always hug my guests and shake hands when they leave,” she said. “I’m not doing that anymore.”
Wigger said she attended a tourism meeting earlier Thursday and some businesses are telling employees not to leave their home county because they might not be allowed to return if the coronavirus continues to spread.
Despite the cancellations, Wigger said the Visitors Center downtown is experiencing a steady flow of tourists from across the globe seeking information about Cumberland Island and local attractions.
“Here at the Welcome Center we have been very busy with the number of state and regional visitors coming in,” she said. “We are a drive market destination. People still want to travel.”
The one concern is many of the tourists coming to Camden County are at least 50 years old, and the older population is most vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19.
“Its more serious with older people,” she said. “(But) that’s our market.”
The national publicity didn’t prevent Mike and Karen Wanta from traveling from Wisconsin to vacation in Southeast Georgia. The coronavirus has affected their plans to attend the St. Patricks Day parade in Savannah, which is canceled.
But Mike Wanta said he and his wife plan to spend the month of March locally and he doesn’t plan to isolate himself because of a potential coronavirus case in the region.
“I’m a chef so I wash my hands a lot,” he said. “I think the virus will eventually spread its course.”