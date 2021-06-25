While some areas of the country are slowly emerging from the pandemic, the Golden Isles is on pace to have an all-time record year for tourism.
Glynn County tourism is 23 percent ahead of the pre-COVID 2019 numbers and 11 percent ahead of the best year ever, said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau during its quarterly Partnership Meeting Thursday.
“These numbers are really astounding,” he said. “I hope everyone feels good about where we’re going and how fast we’re getting there.”
Last year didn’t get off to the best start, with March and April having the lowest tourism rates in history.
The county rebounded with the fourth best record in June, followed by the third best July ever. August, September, October and December all set records for tourism.
“Although we were hurt, we weren’t as bad as the rest of the nation,” he said.
One major factor driving tourism is that beach destinations are highest in demand nationwide. Another reason is the restrictions on international travel.
“People are traveling domestically rather than internationally,” he said. “Most people are ready to travel.”
Nationwide, the industry reflects an occupancy rate that is still down by 30 percent.
High demand in recovering areas has enabled motels, hotels and other lodging businesses to charge higher rates.
“That’s the beauty of supply and demand,” he said. “You are able to move your rates.”
But higher rates mean visitors have higher expectations.
Restaurants continue to struggle with finding staff, resulting in double shifts and employee burnout, McQuade said. The Golden Pledge campaign is encouraging visitors to show patience and appreciation for the work done by the service industry to make their stays memorable.
“We know the pain they are going through,” he said.
Nearly half of all visitors expect the same level of service as experienced prior to the pandemic. Thirty-seven percent expect a higher level of service; 10% have lower and more realistic expectations.
The new Golden Isles Visitor Guide was unveiled during the meeting, and McQuade said the new publication is being snapped up at a record pace.
Many convention and visitors bureaus across the nation are not releasing a visitor guide, it was noted.
The new publication has editorial content featuring many businesses in the Golden Isles.
The CVB is already working on the 2022 visitor guide, which will be the largest ever, in anticipation of another strong year in tourism.