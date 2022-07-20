Tourism in the Golden Isles continues to set records, but the pace is slowing as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, told county commissioners Tuesday at a special called meeting the county’s competitive advantage enjoyed by staying open for business during the pandemic is over.
“Last year shattered pretty much every record we had,” McQuade said. “We are now competing with the entire nation again. Our gains are shrinking as markets get more competitive.”
Money will be one of the biggest considerations for travelers over the next six months, he said.
The plan is to continue to aggressively market the Golden Isles as a nationally recognizable destination, he said.
“We’re trying to sell this destination as a place where you can get away from it all,” he said. “You have to deliver on that product.”
The Golden Isles CVB has one of the most robust marketing strategies in the nation with the support of all the local hospitality groups, he said.
“It’s working together that gets us to the point where we are today,” he said. “It’s a wonderful team effort.”
McQuade gave an example of the national recognition, saying Travel + Leisure, the largest travel media brand in the nation, announced Tuesday that the Golden Isles is ranked No. 5 among the 15 best islands in the continental United States. There are more than 18,000 islands in the nation.
While there have been some suggestions the marketing budget be cut or eliminated, McQuade said that would be a mistake.
“Once you stop marketing, you start losing market share,” he said.
McQuade said in the past decade the county’s lodging tax has grown 148%, generating $125 million in annual revenue.
“It’s been an amazing 10-year journey,” he said. “What’s happening now is we’re seeing corrections coming.”
The meeting also featured a presentation of the Blythe Island Regional Parks 2022 vision plan.
Lisa Gurganus, the county’s recreation and parks director, told commissioners the park’s master plan is 20 years old. She described the presentation as “a vision for the park.”
The 1,100 park is divided into four zones as part of the plan, with recommendations on ways to generate more activities and revenue.
Gurganus asked commissioners to consider formal adoption of the plan at a future meeting.
The final agenda item was a discussion about the distribution of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
County Attorney Aaron Mumford told commissioners a draft intergovernmental agreement with the city of Brunswick is expected to be approved next week to start the process of a referendum.
Mumford said Brunswick will receive 22% of the revenue, with the remainder going to the county, Jekyll Island, Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Golden Isles Development Authority. There will be separate intergovernmental agreements between the county and each entity.
The 1-cent tax is expected to generate $133 million over the six years it is collected if voters approve the referendum in the November general election.