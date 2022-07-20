DSC_9623.jpg
Buy Now

Chadwick Barber makes sure his daughter Reagan, 1, doesn’t stumble as she walks on the beach at Gould’s Inlet while her mother Deonna Clay captures it on her cellphone in June. They were vacationing in the Isles from Macon.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Tourism in the Golden Isles continues to set records, but the pace is slowing as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, told county commissioners Tuesday at a special called meeting the county’s competitive advantage enjoyed by staying open for business during the pandemic is over.

More from this section

Handicap access to parks a concern

Handicap access to parks a concern

Playgrounds in the Golden Isles are a fun experience for most children, but they are not very accommodating to those with handicaps, say parents with special needs children.