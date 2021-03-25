Tourism this vacation season will be great, better than last year during the height of the pandemic or somewhere in the proximity of so-so.
The prediction depends on the party asked.
Ask the American Hotel & Lodging Association, and expect an answer suggesting patience. Pose the same question to AAA and brace for a more promising outlook.
Then there’s Glynn County’s own watchdog, the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau. To President and CEO Scott McQuade, there’s reason to smile.
Due to COVID-19 vaccinations and to restless Americans eager to move about, the sun will share its bright spot this summer with tourism — good news for an economy carried by the hospitality industry.
McQuade reported earlier this month an impressive number of individuals and families vacationing in the Isles this spring.
He’s predicting the upbeat showing will march on through the warm and hot seasons.
“We anticipate seeing one of the busiest springs and summer seasons on record,” McQuade said. “Accommodation bookings are up 20% over February of last year, pre-Covid. In other words 20% more people booked this February for March than last February and we see that strong demand continuing.”
McQuade is nothing but optimistic toward an industry he says is responsible for the creation of as many 15,000 jobs in the Golden Isles.
“We anticipate that bookings will continue to be strong...and spring could likely be as strong as 2019,” he said of the record year for visitors to the Golden Isles. “We expect quite the same for the summer.
“Overall Glynn County is tracking ahead in the bed tax collections and is exceeding the national industry in both occupancy and rate by well over 25%.”
If McQuade is right, tourism in the Golden Isles may buck what at least one national organization is predicting to be barely favorable.
Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Industry, is warning members not to count on the pre-COVID salad days for another two years. Rogers said as much while lauding federal assistance to the pandemic-devastated lodging industry.
A travel survey conducted recently by AAA and focused exclusively on Georgians indicated a positive year for tourism, a $69 billion industry in the state in 2019. Of those interviewed, 59% said they plan to take at least one vacation of three days or more, which bodes well for in-state destinations like St. Simons and Jekyll islands.
Even more noteworthy is the 43% who said they plan to take multiple trips.
There is a big “however” to AAA’s findings. “Nearly two in five residents say they will feel more comfortable traveling after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (38%) and when cases begin to decrease (34%),” the study went on to say.
Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, interpreted the study’s results.
“The COVID-19 vaccine truly is the key to restoring Americans’ confidence in traveling again,” Waiters said. “With health experts predicting widespread vaccinations by the summer, AAA Travel advisors are seeing growing interest in bookings for the second half of the year.”
For destinations like Glynn County, recovery will face hurdles. Filling positions may be one of them, concedes McQuade, Glynn County’s tourism expert.
“Undoubtedly the pandemic has caused a reduction in workforce, but within the last several weeks there has been a massive hiring surge in the local industry,” McQuade said. “It will certainly be a challenge for the industry to get fully staffed up to meet the demand of spring and summer.”
Here are some of the findings of a study by Longwoods International, one of the foremost research firms for the travel industry with offices in Toronto, Ohio, Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin and the firm used by the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau:
• 87% of traveling Americans have travel plans in the next six months, the highest level since early March 2020.
• Half of those interviewed said they feel comfortable traveling outside their own communities.
• A third conceded COVID-19 will greatly impact their decision to travel in the next six months, the lowest level in 12 months.
• Half regard clear health and safety protocols important to the destinations they choose, including social distancing and mask wearing.
• About four out of 10 travelers say mandatory mask mandates are important. At the same time, practically as many say they don’t want to visit locations with travel quarantines or other restrictions in place.