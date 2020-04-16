The coronavirus outbreak has impacted local tourism in ways unimaginable two months ago as the peak season was beginning in early March.
Back then, tourists were flocking to the Golden Isles, hotels and motels were reporting occupancy rates between 80 and 90 percent, restaurants were packed and business was good.
The business climate in the tourist industry locally is much different nowadays, said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau. McQuade made his report during Wednesday’s Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting, which was conducted online.
“This has been absolutely devastating to our industry,” he said. “I’ve never seen such a fall off.”
The hotels and motels still open are reporting occupancy rates in the single digits, he said.
The estimated economic loss through the end of May is projected at $163 million. The county is down $2 million in bed tax.
“We’re coming off the four slowest months of the year, and now we’ve lost two of the five busiest months of the year,” he said. “There’s no way to make it sound nice what’s happening.”
Delta is down to one flight a day to the Golden Isles and the plane has about 10 percent occupancy, he said.
If there is any good tourism-related news it’s that people will want to take vacations once they feel safe. But cruise ships and amusement parks will be among the slowest to recover.
Thirty-eight percent of respondents to a survey said they would choose a beach destination for their next vacation.
“The Golden Isles is in a good position to take advantage of those travel patterns,” he said. “Our reservations are still holding but there is potential for cancellations.”
Chamber president Ralph Staffins III said the organization’s role is to provide good, accurate information during the ongoing crisis.
He has participated in a number of online conferences and meetings about economic loans, grants, tax credits and other relief.
He said the hits on the chamber’s social media sites has increased dramatically.
He also learned some bad news about help the chamber can expect because of the high demand for the payroll grants.
“Because of the overwhelming response they have cut the $10,000 per employee to $1,000 per employee,” he said. “We are also not eligible for forgivable loans for payroll protection.”