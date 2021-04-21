Tourism in the Golden Isles continues to outpace most of the nation in a trend that is expected to continue as the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, said another encouraging sign is that motels on or near Interstate 95 are also seeing an increase in visitors that will continue as the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center continues to increase class sizes.
McQuade’s update was included Tuesday in a Glynn County Commission special-called work session.
McQuade said the goal is not necessarily to attract as many visitors as possible but to attract high quality, high-spending visitors.
“Our mission is to promote the Golden Isles and make it a destination,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re out of the woods completely, but our recovery is much swifter than the rest of the nation.”
During the work session, commissioners learned the county is in the last year of a five-year contract for solid waste pickup and that it is time to begin soliciting bids. The belief is the current fee will be higher than the $125 annual charge because of the state of the recycling industry, which is collapsing, said county public works director Dave Austin.
Commissioners will have to consider their options when it comes to the solid waste contract, including a separate subscription for those who want recycling and vegetative pickup. It also has the options of offering recycling drop-off centers or trash pickup only.
In other business, the commission:
• Was told the county is actively working on condemnation and abandonment property issues, including legal proceedings to resolve issues like ownership questions.
• Learned from Paul Andrews, the county engineer, that it’s time to update the county’s water resource protection ordinance to reflect changes in state law.
• Heard an update on the progress of projects on the 2016 SPLOST list, including drainage and road paving projects and July’s planned opening of the new animal control shelter.