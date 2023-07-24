Despite a 5.34% decrease in tourism in June, the Golden Isles is still seeing positive growth in the occupancy rate through the first six months of the year.
Compared to this time last year, the occupancy rate has grown by 2.8%, according to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
May resulted in an increase in lodging tax collections of 8.82%, making it the third consecutive month there has been more than $1 million in lodging tax collections. The county is ahead of pre-pandemc all-time record by more than 59%.
Lodging tax collection are ahead of last year’s by 7.5%, amounting to an additional $728,000 in lodging taxes.
The demand to stay in the Golden Isles is also making it more expensive to stay here. The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, has increased by 13% compared to the first six months of 2022.
Tourism officials expect an increase in occupancy in the Golden Isles of 0.6% from July through the end of the year.
“This is a significant improvement compared to last month’s projection of a decline of 2.2%,” tourism officials said. “In fact, the final four months of the calendar year are currently showing gains in occupancy rate, with some as high as 14%.”
Local tourism got a boost earlier this month when the Golden Isles was name the No. 1 island in the continental United States by Travel + Leisure’s 2023 World’s Best Awards. The publicity from the honor included a segment on national TV, equating to more than $489,000 in free publicity to the Golden Isles.