Despite a 5.34% decrease in tourism in June, the Golden Isles is still seeing positive growth in the occupancy rate through the first six months of the year.

Compared to this time last year, the occupancy rate has grown by 2.8%, according to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.

Food truck corner opens on Norwich

The corner of Norwich and Fourth streets was alive on Saturday with the sounds of music and families having fun, and the smells of a variety of food trucks.

Isles' Harman wins Open Championship

Brian Harman shot a 1-under-par 70 on Sunday to win his first major title at The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Simulated golf swings into town

Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the leve…

Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.