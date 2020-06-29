The annual Tour of Homes is an event that draws many loyal attendees each year, and its cancellation this spring was yet another disappointment due to COVID-19.
But last week, the Christ Church Episcopal Church Women, who organize the event, announced some good news. Despite not being able to host the 67th annual Tour of Homes in March, the group was able to raise $35,000 to give to local organizations.
The money was raised through donated ticket sales, patrons, sponsors and ongoing Christ Church Frederica Cookbook sales.
“Although it is unfortunate the 67th Tour of Homes had to be canceled, we are most grateful for the tremendous support shown by our church family, homeowners and dedicated volunteers,” said Susie Henning, this year’s Tour of Homes chair. “We were most concerned about our beneficiaries and the challenges they will face with reduced funding. It is our hope the grants will help make a difference.”
This year’s beneficiaries include the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, CASA Glynn, Inc., Children in Action (CIA) Sports Club, Golden Isles Youth Orchestra, Hope 1312 Collective, House of Hope Refuge of Love, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, Operation Bed Spread, Safe Harbor Center, Inc., Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, STAR Foundation, The Gathering Place and more. Thirty-one local programs received grants this year.
When the decision was made to cancel this year’s event, ECW volunteers who handle online orders reached out to everyone who had purchased a ticket already and gave them the option to donate, receive a refund or roll their tickets over to next year.
Many chose to donate, Henning said.
This fundraising primarily benefits organizations that serve women and children in the southeast region.
Henning said she’s worked on both side of this process and has been a part of the kinds of organizations making grant requests.
“I know how meaningful it is to get these funds, and in a year like this year, when they’re really going to be short, every dollar’s going to matter,” she said.