Jekyll Island’s history features plenty of glitz and glam from its Gilded Age, when some of the most famous and wealthy American families flocked to the island for winter retreats.
When the sun goes down on the island’s historic district, though, where these island visitors once frolicked, the stories can turn spooky.
An event on Jekyll called the “Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls” tour offers visitors the opportunity to delve a little deeper into the possibly paranormal side of island history.
“Stories that are shared on this tour focus on employee experiences with the supernatural or unexplained,” said Tom Alexander, director of historic resources for the Jekyll Island Authority. “My favorite is the story about a guest who had a great time visiting with the tour guide that was in costume in an upstairs room of one of the millionaire cottages. The guest was shocked to learn we didn’t have any tour guides in costume at the time. Who did the guest speak with?”
The tour, which begins at the Mosaic museum, is based on history and tells ghost stories about former Jekyll Island Club era members and people on the island at the time.
“It’s a unique experience because it explores spirited experiences of Jekyll’s history in a family-friendly way,” Alexander said.
Participants will learn about Gilded Age traditions of All Hallow’s Eve at the Mosaic. Then they will travel by trolley to one of the island’s historic homes to hear the paranormal experiences of current staff members working in the historic district.
The tour ends with a visit back in time to the Club era, and tour participants will hear some of the island’s ghastlier tales.