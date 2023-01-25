Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen attracted a crowd of about 60 people Tuesday, with little criticism expressed during the hour-long meeting.
Tostensen opened the meeting with an introduction of elected officials, department heads and county employees.
“I’m here for you,” he told the audience.
Newly elected commissioners Bo Clark is one of three county commissioners who live in the district and is a member of the congregation at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, where the meeting was held. The other at-large commissioner living in District 1 is Walter Rafolski, who was at the meeting but never spoke.
“You’re going to have our ear,” Clark said. “We need to know what we need to do, need to know.”
Clark said his big concern is law enforcement.
“These guys need our support and prayers daily,” he said. “We need law enforcement in this county.”
A challenge in the district is getting right-of-way acquisitions to start on some needed drainage and road improvement projects. Another challenge is finding contractors willing to bid on some of the county projects. Clark said the problem with finding bidders for county work will likely be more challenging with the ongoing construction of a KIA plant in Bryan County.
Sidewalks are also needed in the district, which is growing, especially near the Exit 29 interchange at Interstate 95.
And Clark said another fire engine is needed at Station 6.
“I don’t look at these as problems; I look at them as opportunities,” Clark said.
Tostensen said improvements the past year at Blythe Island Regional Park have made it “a shining star in District 1.”
Ditch maintenance and drainage issue remain a concern in the mostly rural district.
“It’s such a vast area,” Tostensen said.
Members of the audience expressed concerns about the increased volume of traffic in the area.
“Exit 29 is exploding,” he said. “A lot of people have discovered this part of the county.”
One resident expressed concerns about an apartment complex approved near Exit 29. Tostensen said he and Rafolski voted against approval the request, but they are only two of seven commissioners and they were on the losing end of the vote.
“We can’t stop growth,” he said. “They have found us. All we can do is manage it the best we can.”
Another District 1 town hall meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road on Blythe Island. The final meeting is 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy.