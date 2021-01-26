District 1 Commissioner Sammy Tostensen announced the final stop on a town hall tour around the outlying county will convene on Blythe Island next week.
Next Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. in Blythe Island Baptist Church, to be exact.
This time, Tostensen is planning to bring along more county employees and a representative from Georgia Power in the hopes of answering some concerns he’s heard from Blythe Island residents and questions raised at the commissioner’s last two town halls — one in December at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church and the second earlier this month at Sterling Church of God.
Holding such gatherings of constituents is one of the more efficient ways of getting input and learning their priorities.
“This is the last of our series of town hall meetings, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we did at the last two, hearing what they expect from me as their commissioner and what they want in District 1,” Tostensen said.
Comparing notes from town halls and looking for overlapping issues in the three communities will reveal the common problems Tostensen wants to tackle in the early days of his first term.
From the first two assemblages, Tostensen took away that citizens are fed up with drainage problems resulting from poorly maintained ditches, want more policing of things like speeding, believe multiple areas in the First District need more sidewalks and greater access to recreation and higher quality recreation programs.
District 1 has a lot more potential than the county has taken advantage of, he concluded, and that’s a mistake Tostensen wants to rectify.
If it helps, Tostensen said he wants to have annual town hall tours around the county.
“I’d like to get these three behind me first, but I’d love to do these every year at the same three places,” Tostensen said.