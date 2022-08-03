Liam Nunn received his marching orders Tuesday.
And that means you can look for the recent Brunswick High graduate during halftime of Georgia Tech football games in the not-so-distant future. In addition to playing in the prestigious school’s marching band, the multi-talented musician plans to sit in with Georgia Tech’s concert orchestra.
All this while pursuing a degree in civil engineering.
At least he will not have to worry about tuition.
Nunn, 17, is this year’s recipient of the Robert M. Torras Sr. Scholarship Endowment Fund of the Georgia Tech Foundation. The scholarship is named for the late owner and founder of Kut-Kwik Corp. in Brunswick and Brunswick Landing Marina.
Nunn’s selection of the Torras scholarship comes with a built-in lifelong rivalry with twin sister Kenzie Nunn. Not that their parents are complaining.
“This really means a lot to me,” Nunn explained Tuesday when the scholarship was officially presented to him during a luncheon at Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick. “I have a twin sister, and she is going to the University of Georgia. So this scholarship has meant a lot to my family too. It takes a lot off of their shoulders.”
Nunn is the third recipient of the Torras scholarship and the first from Brunswick High. He follows rising junior Jad Darazim (2020) and rising sophomore Matthew Pendarivs (2021), both graduates of Glynn Academy.
Nunn, who plays oboe, English horn and trumpet, is already friends with Pendarvis through their shared love of music. Pendarvis plays cello in the school’s concert band.
Bob Torras established the scholarship to his beloved alma mater as a way of giving back to the community and providing a deserving local student with an opportunity that might otherwise be out of reach. Its annual recipient is selected by a panel of the Georgia Tech Foundation.
The Torras scholarship is packaged with other Georgia Tech Foundation scholarships to ensure an all-expenses-paid education at the school in Atlanta.
Bob Torras passed away in March 2020 at the age of 86. He was the son of Fernando Joseph Torras, who in the 1920s built the handy thoroughfare that is known today as the F.J. Torras Causeway. He too majored in civil engineering at Georgia Tech.
“He would be very proud of Liam,” said Michael Torras, grandson of Bob Torras and manager of the Brunswick Landing Marina.
“He would be absolutely thrilled to see a young man like Liam going to Georgia Tech to study civil engineering.”
A longtime St. Simons Islander, Bob Torras established the scholarship in 2019 with a $1 million donation to the Georgia Tech Foundation.
“This is incredible for us to see these students and how much this opportunity means to them,” said Daren Pietsch, president of Torras Properties and a board member of the Torras Foundation. “It can change their lives, to be able to attend one of the finest schools in the country. They have all done so great, and our third recipient not only will be a musician at Georgia Tech, but he also will be in the honors program.”
The program will match Nunn with students of similar interest and motivation, encouraging each other to excel.
“It is one of the living and learning communities there,” Nunn said of the honors program. “You go in as a freshman and you already have a like-minded community of peers in an environment that is more academically focused. It will give me a lot of opportunities to meet people who are interested in pursuing the same goals as me.”