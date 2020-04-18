Two local charities devoted to feeding the hungry got a helping hand from the Torras Foundation on Friday, monetary donations they say is needed more than ever during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Daren Pietsch, president of Torras Properties, and Mike Torras, project manager, presented a $10,000 check to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and a $5,000 donation to Manna House.
The money is sorely needed due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, said Mary Jane Crouch, executive director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
“Second Harvest will use the funds to help provide food to those who are in need, especially due to the coronavirus, in Glynn and McIntosh (counties),” Crouch said.
She said her organization is serving around 1,000 people a month, significantly more than it did before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We would normally serve about 400 to 500, so it’s doubled,” Crouch said.
Jim Crandall, one of the founders of Manna House, said much the same about the number of people they serve. Normally, the soup kitchen at the corner of G Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard feeds around 150 to 200 people a day, but since the outbreak began, nearly twice the number people have started showing up.
Due to restrictions placed on food service establishments during the outbreak, Manna House can’t serve hot meals inside the building, Crandall said. Volunteers have been putting together bag lunches, but that’s turned out to be more expensive than the regular meals.
“The main thing that we are doing is buying product for the sack lunches, which is much more costly than giving them a meal inside,” Crandall said. “It doesn’t take long for that money to go into something.”
Crandall said the community has been generous enough to feed those who need a meal. He’s seen a lot of new faces, though.
“We’re going to get more and more before this is over, I’m afraid,” Crandall predicted.
For more information on donating to Second Harvest, visit helpendhunger.org or call 912-721-1790.
Donations for Manna House can be dropped off at the building at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street. Volunteers are always welcome, Crandall said.
Those who aren’t comfortable handing out food can put together bag lunches.
Anyone who can’t do either is welcome to send donations to Jim Crandall at 138 Cypress Run Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.
The Torras Foundation was started by the late Bob Torras Sr. — former CEO of Torras Properties, which encompasses Brunswick Landing Marina and Kut Kwick, among other local companies — to give back to the Golden Isles.
“My grandfather started this before he passed to be his legacy, and we want to continue it in the community,” Torras said. “This community we serve means everything to us.”