The Torras Foundation has announced donations to 29 organizations and charities in Glynn County totaling nearly $55,000.
Among the beneficiaries are the frontline workers for Southeast Georgia Health System, restaurants in downtown Brunswick and organizations that protect and serve in Glynn County.
R. Michael Torras, a foundation board member, said those who have given so much during the COVID-19 pandemic are deserving of the donations.
“This year we targeted our giving to the businesses and organizations that have had to sacrifice so much during this pandemic,” Torras said. “From the medical personnel on the front lines of the fight, to the downtown Brunswick businesses that have struggled to stay open, to the city and county police officers that risk their lives daily to keep us safe, we truly appreciate these people and their respective organizations and hope our actions reflect this.“
The foundation has also established and funded the Robert and Susan Torras scholarship program with the College of Coastal Georgia. The first scholarships will be awarded in this fall.
“We are so grateful for the generosity in many, many ways of Bob and Susan Torras,” said Michelle Johnston, the college’s president. “As Bob shared with me on multiple occasions, his motivation was always the desire to make a difference in students’ lives. The continued support of the Torras Foundation has sustained that spirit and advanced the college’s focus on student success.”
The Torras Foundation was established and funded by the late Robert M. Torras and his children to help improve the lives of individuals and the well-being of the community through charitable giving that reflects the interests and passions of Torras Family members.
Organizations selected to receive funding are Manna House, Second Harvest Coastal Georgia, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, Union Missionary Baptist, Hospital Foundation, Oak Grove Cemetery Society, Humane Society, Hospice of Golden Isles, Coastal Symphony, International Seafarers, Safe Harbor, Signature Squares, Glynn County Volunteer Fire Department, College of Coastal Georgia Foundation, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Police Department, Hand-in-Hand, Salvation Army of Glynn, Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, St. Simons Presbyterian Church, Golden Isles YMCA Foundation, Golden Isles Fund for Trees, Brunswick Veteran’s Village, St. Simons Elementary Education Fund, Oglethorpe Elementary Education Fund, Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority, First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick, and Foster Love Ministries.