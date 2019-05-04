The railroad company tried to sell Bob Torras a whole big chunk of south Georgia marshland back in the late 1970s.
He jumped at the opportunity.
The scraggly strip of waterfront that no one else deemed worthy is now lined with yachts that command your view of East River along Newcastle Street near downtown Brunswick. Since 1989, the Brunswick Landing Marina has proclaimed to incoming motorists that they are indeed entering a coastal city.
Initially, all Bob wanted was more room for Kut Kwick, a curious little hub of industry he owns on a patch of land fronting Newcastle Street in that same area. But by the time those railroaders insisted he take all the surrounding land or nothing, well, he was no stranger to risky business.
A few decades earlier, the Brunswick native had taken a gamble on a floundering factory in Kennesaw, rustling up the $100 needed to buy it from the recently-deceased owner’s family. Today that company is the largest producer of precision machine parts in all of Georgia.
The man for whom the F.J. Torras Causeway is named may have cast a tall shadow, but his son was not one to stand around in the shade. Now 85 and recently retired from overseeing a vast family operation, Robert M. Torras has left his own indelible mark on the Golden Isles.
“We took whatever opportunity there was out there,” Bob said. “It was great.. But the risk (back then) was so tremendous.”
During an enlightening conversation at his St. Simons Island home recently, Bob shared his intentions to keep contributing to this community. Included is a legacy to help prepare the way for deserving local high school graduates. More about that later.
In last week’s installment of this column, Bob shared insight on his father, the man who first bridged a route from the mainland to St. Simons Island back in 1924. F.J. Torras would later serve as Brunswick’s city manager through several decades before his death in 1952.
Born in 1934, Robert M. Torras later graduated from Glynn Academy, where he played for coach C.M. Page’s stellar football squads.
He went on to earn an engineering degree at Georgia Tech in 1955. Afterward, Bob joined the Air Force and became a B-57 pilot stationed in French Morocco. Bob then met and married a pretty English airline stewardess, Susan Patrica Marten (1935-2017). The couple moved to Atlanta, where Bob took a job with a local manufacturing company while pursing his masters degree at Georgia Tech.
With that company struggling to retain government contracts, its owner embarked on a junket to court business in Washington, D.C. The trip was a failure, and worse. The man met ultimately died there. “The family offered me the company for $100,” Bob recalled of his 1956 acquisition. “I had to borrow the $100. I was 24 years old and had about two nickels to rub together. But it worked out.”
Reinvigorated and refocused, the renamed Torco, Inc., flourished, eventually earning Bob the Small Businessman of the Year from for Georgia and a Top Hat award from the Professional Woman’s Club of America. With Torco on solid footing, Bob turned to challenges back home.
The aforementioned Kut Kwick business on Newcastle Street had been around since 1946, “making a circle saw to cut down trees” and other machines that were fast becoming obsolete.
Bob bought the company in 1978, then worked on giving the company a new direction. Twenty patents later, the company manufactures a tractor/mower here in Brunswick that is much in demand in parts north for its performance on steep and sloping inclines.
“We bought this company because we knew how to make things,” Bob said. “We knew we could design and redesign equipment — which we did, and it worked out tremendously.”
And that is how one of the most impressive marinas along the Georgia coast arose on Brunswick’s East River. You see, Bob immediately sought more land for use by Kut Kwick. All the surrounding land, including the waterfront, belonged to CSX Railroad. They were not interested in selling parts of the land. “So we bought all the land they had,” he said.
The Brunswick Landing Marina became a logical use of Bob’s new waterfront property, but it took 10 years of cutting through the red tape of permitting. “Everybody said you could not build a marina in downtown Brunswick,” Bob said. “But right now, it’s the largest saltwater marina in the state of Georgia.”
Its 15 floating concrete docks hold 347 slips and can accommodate boats up to 250 feet long. The steady stream of live-aboard boaters who dock for extended stays at the marina have created a floating community who’s main shopping and dining destination is downtown Brunswick.
“Who else has put that much money, for a private individual, into development downtown?” said Mathew Hill, executive director of Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority. “A large number of people are brought downtown who probably wouldn’t come if the marina wasn’t there.”
And then there is Bob’s 21st century land purchase on the the other side of Newcastle Street. That bold real estate gambit produced ... nothing? Well, sort of, which was his intention all along. When the war of 1812 Newcastle St. erupted over insistent plans to expand the old county jail at that address, Bob pledged his allegiance to the opposition with his wallet. He bought the properties on either side of the existing jail. The protracted imminent domain battle, and other measures by the resistance, drug the battle out until the plan imploded.
“It took them about seven years to get those lots from me,” he said.
This being a history column, I tried to keep our conversation in the past. But Bob kept moving it forward, looking to the future of the Golden Isles. That brought him to two things: the land and its people.
Between the Kut Kwick buildings and the marina, he still owns 24 acres along Newcastle that he hopes to sell. Like that deal the railroad company offered him so many years ago, it will be an all or nothing proposition. And the buyer has to convince Bob that their plan will benefit the City of Brunswick.
“We’ve been doing our very best to continuously support downtown,” he said.
Bob also has established the Torras Foundation. Starting with the next school year, the foundation will finance eight full scholarships annually — four each to attend Georgia Tech and the College of Coastal Georgia. He hopes to give deserving graduates of Glynn Academy and Brunswick High the solid footing needed to leave a lasting imprint on the future history of Glynn County.
“I have spent my time thus far working with my businesses and haven’t done the amount of philanthropy that I would have liked,” he said. “It’s something I need to contribute to at this point in my life.”