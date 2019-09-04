Hurricane Dorian is expected to make its closest approach to the Golden Isles between midnight tonight and 6 a.m. Thursday, but tropical storm conditions could be felt by Wednesday afternoon.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service believe a nor’easter headed for the Golden Isles in advance of the storm may make the F.J. Torras and Musgrove causeways impassable around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent said the county "has no plans to close the F.J. Torras Causeway at this time. If conditions worsen and the roadway becomes flooded or high winds make travel unsafe, then the roadway would be assessed and closed if needed. Keep in mind, that high tide is at 1:10 p.m. and the causeway could be flooded two hours on either side of that time."
Representatives of local and state government agencies assembled in Glynn County’s Emergency Operations Center at 8 a.m. Wednesday to hear the latest news of the hurricane’s progress towards the Isles.
County EMA Director Jay Wiggins said there were no plans to shut down the F.J. Torras Causeway but encouraged everyone to avoid driving on it during dangerous conditions as a general rule.
“We’re going to monitor it closely with public safety. That’s anywhere from water crossing to rain and rain bands. We’re not going to know. There again, we’re pushing the message that the only thing that’s going to close that causeway is the storm. We’re going to monitor it, we’re going to keep an eye on it, but we don’t want to put our citizens in a bad place,” Wiggins said.
The Jekyll Island Authority closed the Musgrove Causeway to the general public at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
NWS meteorologist Al Sandrick said the weather service was forecasting a slight “wobble” in the hurricane’s trajectory to the west. Wiggins reminded the people in the room that Hurricane Matthew had “wobbled” eastward in 2016, to the benefit of the Golden Isles.
“What did Matthew do? Matthew wobbled. Matthew wobbled the right way for us. If this one wobbles the wrong way for us, we’ve got to be ready for it,” Wiggins said.
During the weather briefing, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said the utility will not shut the water off due to the hurricane.
Sandrick said the conditions forecasted in previous briefings remained about the same. The hurricane is nearing Daytona Beach, and tropical-storm-force winds have been recorded on land.
Glynn County is under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch. A hurricane warning is in effect off the coast, which meteorologists predict will cause seven- to 10-foot waves at the beaches and 12- to 16-foot waves at the “outer sandbars” along the coast.
A three- to five-foot storm surge is still on the table, Sandrick said. Areas upriver and along the Intracoastal Waterway could see two- to four-foot storm surges.
Four to six inches of rain are anticipated near the coast, with less as one goes inland. Residents should be wary of flooding caused by the rain in combination with the storm surge.
Sustained tropical-storm-force winds between 39 and 73 mph are likely in Glynn County, higher as one gets closer to the ocean.
That “wobble” could mean the Isles will see hurricane-force winds on land, however.
Sandrick told everyone to keep their guard up after the eye of the hurricane passes. Dry air mixing with the weather system could mean strong winds in the storm’s southwest quadrant, which could whip the Golden Isles after the eye passes.
The next briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
During the briefing, Wiggins said it may be too late to evacuate safely as of 8 p.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp called for an evacuation of zone A — areas east of Interstate 95 — on Monday, and Wiggins said there are currently no plans to call for an evacuation of zone B — areas west of the interstate.
“We hope they’ve taken the recommendations to evacuate,” Wiggins said after the briefing. “That wasn’t a decision we made lightly. We worked very closely with the governor’s office and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to make the best decision, and for those that took that decision, that’s great.
“For those that stayed, and I know there are people who stayed, I hope they’re ready. I hope they’re prepared, and I hope they’ve taken this time, and I hope they haven’t put somebody that didn’t have the ability to make that decision in a bad situation.
“I’ve said before, small kids and elderly folks get put in situations by other people, because they don’t have any choice. But I think at the end of the day, we’re going to be ok. And if the people that did stay get in trouble, we’re going to come help them as fast as we can.”