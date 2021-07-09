Tornado strikes St. Marys and Kings Bay

ST. MARYS — A tornado struck downtown St. Marys Wednesday, damaging more than two dozen homes before its path took it across Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where it caused extensive damage to an RV park and other structures.
There were no reported injuries in downtown St. Marys, but that wasn’t the case at Kings Bay, where nine people in the RV park were hospitalized with a variety of non-life threatening injuries, including broken bones.
Lt. Stuart Phillips, a public affairs officer on base, said 12 RVs were damaged, including one blown into a lake over the distance of a football field from where it stood before the tornado hit.
Capt. Chester Parks, commanding officer at Kings Bay, said it was too early to determine the extent of damages or to give a dollar amount to the damage on base.
But none of the ballistic missile submarines or other critical assets on base needed to support the base’s mission of deterrence to nuclear war were damaged. Parks said emergency responders outside the base provided mutual aid, including transporting the injured to local hospitals.
“We are thankful there were no serious injuries,” he said. “It could have been much worse.”
The F2 tornado had a top wind speed of 128 mph — the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane. It snapped tree limbs, flipped vehicles and RVs, and scattered debris across the park.
Some of the occupants were housed on base, while others stayed with family and friends after the storm, Parks said.
Chris Tucker, assistant public affairs officer at Kings Bay, said the base’s golf course also sustained damage.
St. Marys City Manager Robbie Horton said the tornado cut a swath of damage along Norris Street, causing lots of damage to dozens of roofs, as well as toppling trees and downing power lines.
“We’ve got a lot of damage to homes, trees and personal property,” he said.
The twister cut a 75-foot swath through a wooded area before crossing Point Peter Causeway and onto Kings Bay. Horton said there wasn’t anymore than a twig standing where there tornado ripped through the wooded area.
The city announced a boil water advisory earlier Thursday after a felled tree punctured a water line buried four feet under ground.
Horton said Kingsland police and fire departments and Camden County Fire Rescue were quick to help with the response.
“Everybody and their brother was here,” Horton said.
Mayor John Morrissey said the tornado missed City Hall, the water treatment plant and Orange Hall, a large antebellum mansion built in the 1820s that serves as the city museum, by two blocks. If the tornado’s path of destruction had been just to the west, its path would have been on Osborne Street, the main road leading to downtown St. Marys.
“We would have been in the path,” he said. “We got lucky.”