Geoff Cottrill, global chief marketing officer of Topgolf Entertainment Group, will be the next featured speaker in the College of Coastal Georgia’s Coastal Conversations on Leadership series.
The interview will take place on from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3 at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college's Brunswick campus. The event is free and open to the community.
Coastal Conversations is an ongoing series from the College’s School of Business and Public Management featuring live interviews of business leaders.
Cottrill joined Topgolf in 2021. He leads all of Topgolf’s marketing, player experience design, partnerships, consumer insights, communications and charitable giving across all business units including global venues, Toptracer technology and Topgolf media.
Prior to joining Topgolf, Cottrill was head of marketing at Coca-Cola in North America, where he led the strategic vision for all marketing channels and sports and entertainment properties for all Coca-Cola brands. Cottrill also held senior marketing leadership roles at Converse, Starbucks, Procter & Gamble and the global advertising agency MullenLowe, where he was president. He is also a founding partner of Marvin Magazine & Media and sits on several advisory boards of emerging music and technology companies.
The interview will be moderated by Scott Williamson, professor of practice of marketing and communications at the college.