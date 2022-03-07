Topgolf executive speaks at college

Geoff Cottrill, chief marketing officer with sports entertainment company Topgolf, quickly learned that sometimes leadership means letting those under you do their jobs without interference.
“Every leadership role I’ve had to go into a brand that was broken and had to roll up my sleeves and fix it. Topgolf wasn’t broken,” Cottrill said. “... I learned to just sit back and let the people and the business and the relationships grow organically.”
Cottrill, who had also worked for Proctor & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Converse before heading to Topgolf, was the featured speaker Thursday in the latest College of Coastal Georgia Coastal Conversations on Leadership series.
Leadership is a skill consistently ranked among the top that employers look for when hiring, said Jim Fullerton, professor of business management and leadership development.
“Employers expect that out of new college graduates, so I hope you’re paying attention in class,” Fullerton added.
While there wasn’t much internally that needed to be fixed at Topgolf, Cottrill said he saw much about the sport itself he’d like to change.
“I see the game of golf being an incredible sport with amazing people in it, but I don’t see enough diversity, enough new faces in the game, and Topgolf is a company devoted to putting a golf club in people’s hands for the first time,” Cottrill said.
In reality Topgolf is three different businesses, Cottrill explained. There are the venues — 60 of them as of 2022 — which are combo sports restaurants and golf practice ranges.
“Big, one-, two- three-level buildings, huge yard, big targets, tracing technology,” Cottrill elaborated.
The second part he named is Toptracer, which develops technology that traces the path of golf balls through the air. It’s most often seen by the public as an illustrative on TV golf coverage.
The company also owns the World Golf Tour, a golf video game.
While he was at first dismissive of that aspect of the company, Cottrill said he later learned that over 26 million digital golf balls were sold in the game last year, which is as many digital golf balls as real golf balls parent company Callaway sold that year, he said.
“We made more than $12 million in revenue on fake, digital golf balls,” Cottrill joked.
World Golf Tour, like the massively popular video games featuring other sports, is really just another means to attract new people to play golf — especially in the younger and more diverse demographics that he hoped to see enter the sport.
“It’s the multiple entry points into the sport that’s going to be the interesting thing to watch, I think,” Cottrill said.
Golf has only continued to grow as a sport since the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“I think the COVID pandemic really helped golf. It got a lot of people outside, it was a safe, distanced thing to do,” Cottrill said.
Golf is really changing in the demographics it attracts, he said. Companies like East Side Golf and Malvin Golf come from the “cool-kid, sneakerhead world” and are changing the fashion and aesthetic of the sport, he said. He pulled from his experience when working with Converse, a shoe company, and the massive changes in fashion that skateboard culture brought.
“I don’t think the purity and the tradition of the game will ever go away. Will it evolve? Yes,” Cottrill said. “The beauty of the game is still very much healthy and alive.”
He started his marketing career at Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio, which, as a very large umbrella corporation, was resistant to trying new things.
“I didn’t realize that after 11 years … it literally sucked the creativity out of me,” Cottrill said. “I learned structure, process and how to sell. I’m thankful to P&G for that, but I was super happy when I left.”
After that, he went to sports marketing for Coca-Cola, specifically working on NASCAR and basketball campaigns, and later campaigns for Universal Music Group.
There, he was able to grow and put his experience to use while also learning new things. Cottrill said it was a constant stream of new marketing programs out of his office.
“I just started hustling and making deals,” Cottrill said.
He worked his way up to global head of entertainment marketing for Coke, which was as much a surprise to him as to his immediate superior, who was not told ahead of time.
An important lesson he learned was to “raise his hand.” Making your thoughts known when you feel you should will quickly lead to inclusion in the leadership process, he said.
The story about how he moved on from Coca-Cola to Starbucks started when he noticed a very large percentage of people in Coke’s office drinking Starbucks’ coffee.
“Starbucks infiltrated Coca-Cola without us even noticing. I sent a one-page memo to the CEO with the subject line just ‘buy Starbucks,’” Cottrill said.
It didn’t happen, but the fact that Starbucks had infiltrated Coke and the company didn’t care was like a challenge to him.
After making some noise about the subject, he decided to go work for Starbucks, where he ran Starbucks’ record label, working directly under Starbucks then-CEO Howard Schultz.
“I got there and was like, ‘I don’t even like coffee,’” Cottrill joked, relaying a story about when he was caught by Schultz pouring Diet Coke into a Starbucks coffee cup.
“We had a legitimate working record label, and Howard was fascinated but what we were doing over there,” Cottrill said.
His skill set only continued to run from there, and he learned that marketing only really works if it’s backed up by a quality product or experience.
Converse was the next step in his career.
“Converse was broken and just come out of near-bankruptcy. Nike had just purchased Converse and was trying to get it to make money,” Cottrill said.
There, he learned the real meaning of impostor syndrome, as he did not feel he was ready for the job.
“I didn’t have any answers so all I did was ask questions, and that turned out to be really smart because I learned so much,” Cottrill said.
The first thing he did was try to figure out what the new direction for the company would be. All he learned at the time was that it used to be the No. 1 shoe among professional basketball players.
“So I said, ‘These are all great stories, but this is what we were. What are we now?’” Cottrill asked.
It became obvious to Cottrill that the company needed to find a new direction because it could not compete with its own parent company Nike as a premier basketball shoe. His boss at Converse was not particularly happy about it and kept hammering the point that Converse used to be the No. 1 shoe among basketball players.
“I said, ‘You know what, I used to be in college. I’m not in college anymore.’ College is a part of me, but it’s not who I am anymore, so Converse isn’t that anymore,” Cottrill said, adding that he was sure saying so would get him fired.
But his boss accepted the shift, and the company leaned into the art scene — creativity, self-expression, music and movies specifically.
“Here’s a tip for you marketing majors, if you want to know what your consumers want, ask,” Cottrill said.
After Converse, he went to MullenLowe U.S, a marketing and communications agency, where worked as a marketing consultant for several companies.
There, something caught his interest in the world of marketing executives. He noticed a pattern among chief marketing officers getting fired – they were not very nice or empathetic.
“If corporate America’s CEOs knew how much money their CMOs waste on being mean to their clients, it’s pathetic,” Cottrill said.
So he went on a mission. He joined a consulting agency and tried to preach the message of empathy, to mixed results.
After that, it was back to Coke to serve as a senior VP of strategic marketing, where he helped to birth a deal with Netflix that would get Coke products into the show Stranger Things — without an expensive advertising deal.
What got the deal off the ground? Bringing back the dreaded specter of Coca-Cola products, New Coke.
“At Coca-Cola, New Coke is the thing you don’t talk about,” Cottrill said. “You don’t talk about it, you don’t bring it up, it never happened.”
But reviving the 1980s throwback in a limited run of 10,000 got the brand onto the major streaming hit and generated more organic interest than he knew what to do with.
“It was us finally facing our failure,” Cottrill said.
And it was a rousing success, he noted. After that, he was head-hunted by Topgolf and the rest is history.
Following the speech, he answered a few questions from the audience.
One audience member asked what companies like Waste Management, a garbage collection company, get out of sponsoring tournaments like the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
“I think there are so many sponsorships across sports and entertainment that are a huge waste of money,” Cottrill said.
In the case of Phoenix Open, Cottrill suspected it may be an attempt to rebrand Waste Management as a more progressive company because the tournament itself was progressive.
“They might not get new routes yet, but they’ll get new investment from Wall Street,” Cottrill said.
Another asked how he revived his creative side after having it “squished” at Proctor & Gamble.
Cottrill told a quick story about how, one day at the company, he realized the absurdity of the fact that he was sitting in a room with other marketing folks trying to figure out how to better market Always panty liners. That was more or less the point he realized he needed a change of workplace.
But what got him back in touch with his creative side was his wife, who would not let him believe that Proctor & Gamble had completely killed it.
“I’d still be in that room talking about Always if it wasn’t for her,” Cottrill said.
When asked about the biggest piece of advice he’d give to new college grads, he had a simple answer: be nice to people.
“Success comes from your relationship with people and what those relationships can produce. So don’t be mean to people. It sounds obvious but you’d be shocked how many people don’t get that,” Cottrill said.
He also said not to be discouraged by a bad job. It’s rare to fall in love with the first job out of college, he continued, so it’s important to realize that the first job is just that. There will be more.